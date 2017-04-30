Pafos2017 issues parking advisory for Berlin Philharmonic events

Pafos2017 has issued parking guidelines in Kato Paphos for Sunday’s and Monday’s cultural events involving the Berlin Philharmonic.

Sunday April 30:

Parking’s main entrance from Apostolou Pavlou avenue will be only open to people with free entry passes.

Kato Paphos parking will be closed from 10am for people without free entry passes.

Members of the public without free entry passes are asked not use Kato Paphos parking areas nor the streets near the Castle square during that day.

Monday May 1:

Parking’s main entrance from Apostolou Pavlou avenue will be only open to the people with tickets

Kato Paphos parking will be closed from 8:30am for people without free entry passes.

From Almyra hotel, there will be no entry for people without tickets and there will be traffic controls.

Members of the public without tickets are asked not use Kato Paphos parking areas nor the streets near Castle Square during that day.

The Berlin Philharmonic will perform on Monday at noon at Castle Square. In parallel with Monday’s concert the #UnitedByMusic Youth Orchestra that brings together young Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot musicians, members of the Philharmonic will perform in rehearsal on Sunday.

Monday’s concert will be broadcast live by the German national channel (ART).