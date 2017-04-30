Our View: Anastasiades’ own side questioning his faith in talks

While President Anastasiades was touring India during an extended state visit his schemes on the peace process were unravelling back home. He left on a high after Monday’s national council meeting, at which he gave a very bleak picture of the peace process’ prospects that met with the approval of the rejectionist party leaders, but on his return faces doubts about his judgment and commitment to a settlement expressed by his own party.

Disy deputies publicly questioned his judgment in refusing to sign the law that would revoke the enosis amendment and referring it to the Supreme Court, while party chief, Averof Neo-phytou, criticised his priorities, in a roundabout way. Two deputies speaking on radio said the president’s decision was a mistake as it could jeopardise the talks and Neophytou expressed serious concern about the poisoning of the climate on both sides for which Anastasiades, im-plicitly, had a share of the blame.

This was not all. On Tuesday, Alithia newspaper – the Disy paper and loyal supporter of Ana-stasiades – carried a front-page editorial written by its publisher Frixos Koulermos warning that abandoning the talks and focusing on the presidential elections would lead to “the final destruction of Cyprus.” On Thursday, Koulermos published an open letter to Anastasiades, with whom he has enjoyed “an honest and selfless friendship for 35 years,” on the front page of the newspaper expressing concern that “our own president is in danger of drifting into the race of the presidential elections.”

He said it was disappointing for Anastasiades to be likened to hard-line rejectionists that “shed crocodile tears on television” and warned of the dangers of not handling the peace talks correctly. “Much more so, if we fail again to see the catastrophic consequences for our country, which I fear, have started appearing on the horizon.” It was a damning letter, as it questioned the true intentions and trustworthiness of the president, made worse by the fact it was not from Diko leader and presidential candidate Nicholas Papadopoulos but by a man who had been a friend of Anastasiades for 35 years and loyally supported him through thick and thin.

Anastasiades may have earned grudging support from the rejectionist for his new stance de-signed to lead the talks to deadlock and put the blame on the Turkish side’s intransigence, but supporters of a settlement have seen through it. Neophytou, without mentioning the presi-dent’s name, alluded to this on Tuesday when he said: “Our side must be unwavering in its commitment to the dialogue, but not with the intention of exposing (the Turkish side). It is not our national priority, through the dialogue, to apportion blame.”

Unfortunately, this has been the president’s agenda for the last few months. He did not sign the Disy law and referred it to the Supreme Court in the hope that his back-tracking would force Akinci to quit the talks and thus take the blame for the collapse of the process. This transparent scheming has not worked out as he had hoped and has exposed his lack of sinceri-ty. The president was constantly urging Akinci to return to the negotiating table when he stayed away on the pretext of the enosis amendment but once the talks resumed Anastasiades took a decision that could lead to their collapse.

There is an explanation for his actions. He was happy to engage in inconclusive talks until the presidential elections but once he discovered at the April 2 dinner with Akinci and Espen Barth Eide that a June deadline would be set his commitment to the process vanished. He re-fused to sign the Disy law and referred it to the Supreme Court over a legalistic reservation in the hope Akinci would again quit the talks and take the blame for the breakdown. These machinations had the undesired effect of showing him up to the supporters of a settlement and exposing his real agenda.

It was a grave miscalculation because he has alienated the pro-settlement camp, including big sections of his own party Disy, and brought to the fore his lack of trustworthiness –highlighted by one of his staunchest supporters – which would have been noted by the Turk-ish side, the EU and UN. The irony is that the president’s effort to scupper the talks come at a time when the negotiators have been making significant progress. The issue of the effective participation of Turkish Cypriots in federal decision-making is all but agreed and requires the leaders, scheduled to meet on Tuesday, to close the chapter.

Will Anastasiades co-operate or will he be looking for excuses to keep the blame-game going? He should consider that he has little chance of winning the talks’ blame-game now that even his own supporters are questioning his actions, not to mention his trustworthiness, which he has singlehandedly destroyed.