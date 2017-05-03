Over 1,200 free places at UCy for 2017-18

Cabinet approved on Wednesday more than 1,200 undergraduate openings for incoming students at the University of Cyprus for the next academic year.

The number of the positions announced is “directly related to the total amount of tuition paid by the Republic of Cyprus to cover the fees of all undergraduate students of the University of Cyprus that come from EU member states”, a cabinet announcement said.

The budget for the academic year 2017-18 is €17.8m, which is estimated to be sufficient to cover undergraduate tuition fees. The government covers the tuition of Cypriot students and of those coming from EU member states studying in state universities, which is €1,708 per student, per semester.