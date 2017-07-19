Ryanair recruiter to host open day for cabin crew

July 19th, 2017 Cyprus 1 comments

Ryanair recruiter to host open day for cabin crew

CREWLINK, an official recruitment and training partner of Ryanair, is holding a recruitment day in Limassol on September 28 for an unlimited number of cabin crew positions on board the European airline.

No cabin crew experience is required, while a ‘competitive package’ is on offer to successful companies, Crewlink announced on Wednesday.

After the successful completion of a training course, candidates will obtain an EASA-certified cabin crew qualification before starting their job.

“This is an amazing opportunity to start your dream job operating on board Europe’s favourite airline Ryanair,” Crewlink’s General Manager Andrew Swan said, inviting people to apply and attend the recruitment day.

Applicants should apply to attend the recruitment day via the company’s website http://www.crewlink.ie. They can also call Crewlink Ireland on +353-1895-2065 or by email  [email protected].

