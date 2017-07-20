Police urge drivers to respect other road users

Police urged drivers on Thursday to respect other road users by exhibiting proper road behaviour after they caught a drunk 30-year-old male motorist – almost five times over the limit – driving on the opposite lane in the Ayia Napa to Rizoelia highway.

In total, it said, 240 drivers – around one in ten – who were stopped for breathalyser tests last week, were over the limit.

The man was seen by officers at around 5.30am on Thursday driving in the opposite lane of the Ayia Napa to Rizoelia highway. The breathalyser test indicated 99 microgrammes of alcohol in his system, almost five times over the permitted level of 22mg.

He was taken to the police station where he was charged and is to be brought before the court at a later date. His relatives were notified to pick him up from the police station.

Police said that driving under the influence of alcohol “cannot be characterised as anything other than disrespect for society and contempt for life”.

“It seems however, through statistics, that many of our co-citizens are indifferent to those around them,” it said.

Unfortunately, police said, the case of the 30-year-old was not the only one, as according to the result of a campaign last week against drinking and driving, around one in ten drivers stopped, were over the limit.

Of the 3,025 drivers stopped between last Monday and Sunday islandwide, police said, 240 were over the limit.

Driving under the influence of alcohol, police said, has been the number one cause of fatal road accidents the last five years.

According to the statistics, it said, 25.3 per cent of fatal accidents caused between 2012 and 2016 were due to driving under the influence of alcohol.