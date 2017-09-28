Acclaimed reporter Demetris Mamas dies

Acclaimed investigative reporter Demetris Mamas died on Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

He had been diagnosed with lung cancer and was being treated at Nicosia general hospital.

Mamas became a household name in the 1990s through to the early 2000s with his distinctive brand of reporting.

He worked with a number of newspapers and television channels.

Famous for his characteristic diction and his coverage of crime-related stories, Mamas once went as far as to stage a mock bank robbery in a bid to expose lax security.

His show “Pes ta ston Mama” (Tell Mamas) ran from 1998 to 2003, bringing to light a number of scandals.

Among many other stories he covered was a bond-sale scam in the Philippines in1998 involving Limassol Bishop Chrysanthos (now deceased).