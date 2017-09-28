Interior ministry approves formation of ‘Russian Party’

September 28th, 2017 Cyprus 5 comments

The party is backed by Cyprus-based Russian businessmen

The formation of a new party named ‘I the Citizen’ (EOP) has been approved by the interior ministry and is expected to be officially unveiled next week, the Cyprus Mail has learned.

Widely referred to in Greek-Cypriot media as the ‘Russian Party’, the EOP’s leader is a man named Alexei Voloboev, reportedly the owner of a restaurant in Limassol who has been granted Cypriot citizenship.

The application to register a new party was filed with the ministry in May and, in the meantime, the party founders have been laying down the groundwork, including the creation of Twitter (@EOP_CYPRUS), Instagram (@eop.cyprus) and Facebook (@EOP.Cyprus) accounts.

The few posts uploaded on the party’s social media so far are links to press stories about its founding and its logo.

The party’s mission statement is listed on social media as ‘the unification of citizens of Cyprus with modern views into a single political party’.

It is understood that the party is backed by Cyprus-based Russian businessmen, although spokesman Demetris Michalokakos has told local daily newspaper Phileleftheros that it has been embraced by ‘many Cypriots’.

According to the spokesman, Cypriots and European citizens may join the party.

The aim of the new party is to introduce radical improvements to the business aspects of public life, including slashing red tape, developing new technologies and e-government and re-directing the economy towards growth.

At this point, the party plans to enter the elections arena in the 2019 European parliament elections.

With regard to next year’s presidential election, it is ‘unlikely’ that the party will decide to back any of the existing candidates.

The interior ministry’s permanent secretary Kypros Kyprianou confirmed the new party has been approved, Phileleftheros added.

He said due process has been followed in full and the party was approved after all requirements were met.

  • JS Gost

    When you sell your country, how do you expect to keep control ?

  • Mist

    Monty Brewster in 80’s classic “None of the Above”: “Don’t vote for any of us. We’re AxxxxXXxcccs ! We’ll only make things worse. That’s a promise!” Springs to mind. Hope he does well.

  • Cydee

    A new set of deckchairs instead of the same old, rotated…..

  • almostbroke

    Emm ! Pandering to the Russians , ?

    • GSP

      Or appealing to those fed up with the current bunch of recycled time-wasters?

