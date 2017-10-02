Fire causes damages to bird farm

October 2nd, 2017 Cyprus 1 comments

A fire on Sunday night caused damages to the pumping station at the Paradisiotis bird farm in Ora.

According to the police, at around 10pm on Sunday night the station in Lefkara was informed of a fire.

The fire was brought under control by members of the Civil Defence stationed in Ora and firemen from EMAK Kofinou.

The damages caused by the fire have yet to be estimated. Police officers who arrived on the scene ruled out arson.

The exact cause of the fire will be investigated by the fire service and the Electromechanical service.

  • SuzieQ

    Is this a poultry farm or all types of birds?

