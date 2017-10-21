Knife-wielding man wounds five people in Munich

October 21st, 2017 Europe, World 2 comments

Knife-wielding man wounds five people in Munich

A German police officer guards the site where a man injured several people in a knife attack in Munich

 

A man wounded five people with a knife in the southern German city of Munich on Saturday and was being hunted by police, police and the fire department said.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said, adding that the attacker’s motive remained unclear.

They urged people in the city to remain at home as they had received conflicting information about which way the attacker had gone. They described the suspect as a corpulent, unshaven man in his 40s who had fled the scene on a bicycle.

 

Print Friendly
  • Douglas

    One of Merkels open door policy babies I guess !!

  • Adele is back x

    Damn nutters at it again.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close