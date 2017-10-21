Knife-wielding man wounds five people in Munich

A man wounded five people with a knife in the southern German city of Munich on Saturday and was being hunted by police, police and the fire department said.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said, adding that the attacker’s motive remained unclear.

They urged people in the city to remain at home as they had received conflicting information about which way the attacker had gone. They described the suspect as a corpulent, unshaven man in his 40s who had fled the scene on a bicycle.