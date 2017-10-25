Take a walk on the wild side

A visit to the BirdLife Cyprus festival on November 4 could show you how wild you are for nature.

The event, which will take place at the Mandra tou Kambiou picnic site at Machairas forest, will give the chance to spend a whole day in nature, exploring the island’s wildlife and getting acquainted with the great outdoors.

The Wild for Nature festival will present a series of activities and workshops for the whole family starting at 9.30am with a bird ringing demonstration. Watch wild birds being ringed and released back into nature and learn how we got from Aristotle’s theory to today’s understanding of bird migration.

Next up at 10.30pm there will be a 45-minute birdwatching session, during which members of BirdLife Cyprus will help us recognise the various bird species that will appear on the day. With the help of a bird guide for absolute beginners – which you will be able to take home – you will be able to recognise each species and learn a lot more about nature, the behaviour of the birds and their songs.

At 11.30 there will be a mindfulness workshop in nature, which will serve as an introduction to mindfulness and the natural environment around us. To take part in this workshop you have to have a little bit of experience with birdwatching. It’s an opportunity to try something new, which could not only help you with birdwatching, but your overall observation skills and peace of mind.

A break next for lunch with Smokey Dee’s who will be serving up a feast fit for all.

After lunch at 1pm there will be a two-hour creative mapping workshop in nature. This won’t involve maps as you know them, rather you will have to activate your senses to explore the natural area around you and map your experience. This map can take many forms (such as, but not limited to sculpture, video, photography, artist book, etc).

The workshop will start with a short presentation of creative mapping methods as well as some examples before you are given the chance to explore the surrounding area and make your own creative map.

Participation in all activities and workshops is free but participation in workshops is first come, first served so reserve your place by November 1 by sending an email to [email protected] or call 22-455072.

Wild for Nature

Festival with birdwatching, nature workshop and food. November 4. Mandra tou Kambiou picnic site, Machairas Forest, Nicosia. 9.30am. Free. Tel: 22-455073