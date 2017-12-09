Britons can change terms of Brexit, says Gove

December 9th, 2017 Brexit, World 5 comments

Britons can change terms of Brexit, says Gove

Leading Cabinet Brexiteer Michael Gove has said voters will be able to force changes to an EU withdrawal deal at the next election if they do not like it

British voters will be able to change the terms of the country’s relationship with the European Union after leaving the bloc if they don’t like the final Brexit deal, senior cabinet minister and pro-Brexit lawmaker Michael Gove said on Saturday.

Britain and the EU achieved “sufficient progress” in Brexit negotiations on Friday to allow them to move on to discussing future trade ties, in a move welcomed by Gove and other Brexit supporters in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party.

However, while Gove, who is Britain’s environment minister, reiterated his support for May, he gave succour to critics of the deal by saying that if Britons were dissatisfied with the terms of Brexit, future governments could change it.

“The British people will be in control. By the time of the next election, EU law and any new treaty with the EU will cease to have primacy or direct effect in UK law,” Gove wrote in a column in the Daily Telegraph.

“If the British people dislike the arrangement that we have negotiated with the EU, the agreement will allow a future government to diverge.”

Britain is due to exit the EU in March 2019. The next election is not scheduled until 2022, though there has been speculation in British media that it could come earlier, given May’s lack of a parliamentary majority and deep divisions within her party about Brexit.

Some eurosceptic voices outside the government have said that May has betrayed British “leave” voters and given in to EU demands with the agreement.

TOUGH WEEK

It has been a tough week for May after Northern Ireland’s small Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) – whose support she needs in parliament – unexpectedly blocked an initial deal on Monday, leaving Britain and the EU scrambling to find wording acceptable to all sides ahead of next week’s summit of EU leaders.

While agreement was eventually reached on Friday, Gove said that all UK proposals were provisional on a final deal being done, and even then, that arrangement could be revisited by future governments.

Matthew Parris, an anti-Brexit columnist and former Conservative lawmaker, told BBC radio that Gove might envisage a situation in which he would be spearheading a new approach to Brexit.

But Gove, who was briefly in the running to lead the party last year, praised May on Saturday, and said the deal was a result of her “tenacity and skill”.

Fellow pro-Brexit cabinet colleague Andrea Leadsom defended his comments, saying it did not imply that May would be replaced before the next election.

“It’s simply the case that in taking back control (from Brussels)… it will be for the voters to determine what future governments do,” Leadsom told BBC radio. “I think it is a statement of the obvious.”

Print Friendly
  • EGB

    The referendum was a mistake. These decisions need to be taken by government. If the government of the time wants to leave an institution such as the EU they should present that to the people as a complete package to vote on, not on a ‘how do you feel’ thing.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      The mistake was that those politicians who engineered the referendum and whole Brexit project suffered from something known as “cultural disconnect”.. I have no doubts that on a political and philosophical level Gove has very good arguments and reasons for wanting the UK to leave the EU. As to how well those political and philosophical arguments are understood or embraced by the public at large is another matter. “Take back control” was a powerful slogan. The question is, just how much control does the public at large have over political decisions? Yes 70% turned out for the referendum but how often do we get a 70% turn out in general elections. There’s been considerable discussion about Brexit: again how often does the “public at large” engage in extended discussion and debate over policy? I remember the Metronet blunder several years ago when Labour tried to upgrade the London underground through public private partnerships. In the end it cost billions: tens of billions, possibly hundreds of billions. No one knows and hardly anyone outside London heard about this even though we are all still paying for this cock up.
      When you get to the costs of these decisions you end up with “total disconnect”. A 10% hike in tariffs here or there is not going to make a great deal of difference to the Gove household’s weekly shopping list. But a “general public” many of whom are just about managing and living off their credit cards and overdrafts will over night see their debt increase by 10%.
      “Cultural disconnect” refers to the difference between how our political class sees the world and how the general public sees the world. It really makes no difference whether decisions are made in Parliament or by referendum. If those who make the decisions are totally detached from those most likely to bear the brunt of those decisions you will end up with a monumental “cock up” which is what we ave now and which Theresa May, and Gove in his way, are trying to extricate us from.

      • EGB

        I personally have less faith in the higher motives of people like Gove and Boris, especially Boris. May’s motives are equally questionable, what kind of person would want to lead a country on a course they themselves opposed?

  • David Jones

    Britain would only be able to completely sever ties with the EU and (maybe) go to WTO rules regarding trade of goods. Shame arrangement as we have with say Kazakhstan or the Honduras!
    Ask the City how it feels about that and THEN try to hoodwink the electorate for the second time.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    It’s Gollum!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close