Tuna quotas raised

Cyprus has secured an increase in the quota for allocation of red tuna by 17 per cent next year, compared to 2017, Agriculture Minister Nicos Kouyialis said, after a meeting of the EU Council of Ministers for Agriculture and Fisheries in Brussels.

According to Kouyialis, following the decisions of the EU 28 on fishing opportunities under the Common Fisheries Policy, Cyprus managed to double its red tuna fishing quota from 69 metric tons in 2013 to 138 metric tons in 2018.

During his official remarks, Kouyialis welcomed the opening of the Fisheries Council and the Agreement on the Fishing Allowance Regulation of 2018.

Concerning the preliminary discussions on the future of the EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), the minister welcomed the publication of the Commission`s Communication on the Future of Food and Agriculture, which marks the beginning of discussions on the new CAP after 2020.

In his speech to the Council, Kouyialis said that reform to the EU’s agricultural sector is needed to achieve a modernised CAP that adds value to the agricultural sector, boosting farmers` income and providing them with tools for effective risk management.

He stressed to his counterparts that the new CAP should strengthen the social and economic fabric of the countryside by supporting and creating small and medium-sized enterprises and offering new jobs.

The minister said the new CAP should boost the rural population by providing incentives to attract young farmers, allowing them to adapt to new climate change, reassure resource efficiency and provide greater care for the environment while promoting the cyclical economy.

The Council also discussed issues related to African swine fever and addressing unfair commercial practices, and discussed the results of a conference titled ‘Modern Biotechnology in Agriculture’.

As announced, Kougialis will now be travelling to Paris to represent President Nikos Anastasiades at the ‘One Planet Summit’, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, to mark the two-year anniversary of the historic Paris climate agreement.