Brexiteer Farage enters the lion’s den to meet EU’s chief negotiator

January 5th, 2018 Britain, Europe, World 9 comments

File photo: EU Brexit negotiator Barnier talks with Farage, Ukip member and MEP, as they arrive to take part in a debate on Brexit priorities at the European Parliament in Strasbourg

Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage will meet the European Union’s chief negotiator on Monday in what he said was an attempt to convey the views of 17.4 million Britons who voted to leave the bloc.

Farage, who as Ukip leader convinced Prime Minister Theresa May’s predecessor, David Cameron, to call the Brexit referendum and then helped lead the campaign for Brexit, has repeatedly scolded May for being too weak in the EU divorce talks.

He said in a video clip posted on Twitter that he would meet the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday and appealed for people to send him their questions to put to Barnier.

“I thought who is in there representing the views of the 17.4 million people? Nobody,” Farage said. “Well I’ve finally got my meeting with Mr Barnier. It’s going to happen.”

In the United Kingdom’s 2016 referendum, 51.9 per cent, or 17.4 million people, voted to leave the EU while 48.1 per cent, or 16.1 million people, voted to stay.

May has said Britain will leave the EU on March 29 at 2300GMT. The EU and Britain are discussing the terms of the divorce.

Farage, 53, casts the EU as a doomed experiment in German-dominated unity and excessive debt-funded welfare spending.

He has dismissed speculation from opponents of Brexit such as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair that voters might change their mind about leaving the EU.

“The revolution of 2016 is still rolling,” he told Reuters in November. “The European Union project is in deep trouble and it’s only a matter of time until it ends.”

  • NuffSaid

    Farage, an odious individual.

  • Banjo

    This could be an interesting meeting , or more likely , just amusing.

    • Monica

      I don’t think Nigel will need to take a ‘whip & chair’ …. maybe a ‘feather duster’ ?

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Seriously look at the photo! Who would you put your money on? Barnier exudes class and sophistication: Farrage is like the court jester.
      I heard Farrage got roasted on his radio show a little while ago over the fact he’s spent 20 years in Belgium and cannot speak French or Flemish while arguing foreigners in the UK are obliged to learn English in order to integrate. With his radio show at risk he’s now also thinking of going into reality TV!
      Britain’s “great saviour” appears to be doomed to the scrap heap of history and is desperate to get some credibility for his career in the Big Brother house or Aussie jungle eating insects!
      I wonder how May will feel about Nigel’s latest attempt to do her job for her?

      • Banjo

        I am aware Farage has a radio show , never heard it though. It doesn’t appeal much to be honest.
        And the only thing I’d put money on , is that nothing of any use comes from their meeting, beyond comedic value.

        • Monica

          No reason to refuse., Banjo.
          Farage is the leader of an anti-EU group of MEPs and representative of many in the UK.
          And Barnier has already had meetings with SNP & Labour etc..
          He cannot be seen to display an aversion to impartiality, can he ?

          • Banjo

            But apart from the obvious arguments, what can they possibly hope to achieve.

            • Monica

              Refer to your initial comment, Banjo. ….. 😉

        • Gipsy Eyes

          I am surprised Barnier is even meeting the little twerp! I think Farrage has been standing in for Katie Hopkins another obnoxious right wing fanatic who was sacked for making hate inciting comments on the radio. The fact LBC actually people like this among their presenters is why it is one station I never listen to.

