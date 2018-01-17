Wife of Brazilian footballer arrested in ID gaffe (Updated)

January 17th, 2018 Cyprus 5 comments

Wife of Brazilian footballer arrested in ID gaffe (Updated)

SuperSportFM

Immigration officers in Nicosia on Wednesday detained the wife of a Brazilian footballer who plays for Doxa in Nicosia while she was walking to school to pick up her child, apparently because they thought she could be living on the island illegally.

The incident, according to SuperSportFM, took place in Engomi in the middle of the day and was recorded by onlookers using a mobile phone.

Two plain clothes police officers, one female, in an unmarked vehicle intercepted the wife of Doxa player Luís Carlos and arrested her, apparently to confirm her ID.

The woman, who had been walking to the local primary school to pick up her child, had not been carrying her papers with her and was having trouble communicating as she did not speak any English, SuperSportFM said.

They said that the woman was cuffed and driven around the area until they reached her home.

Realising their gaffe, the officers then released the woman who went ahead and reported the incident to her embassy.

Later on Wednesday, police said the matter would be investigated.

“Taking into consideration the existing instructions, the matter will be brought before the Legal Service to look into the possibility of it being investigated by the independent authority which investigates complaints against the police,” a police announcement said.
 

Print Friendly
  • Douglas

    I wonder what happened to the child at School waiting to be picked up by Mum ,that should take priority by the Police first.

  • Guest

    Why was the woman handcuffed?

  • Paralimni

    Is this a normal situation for police stopping a woman walking in the road

    And stop using stupid words like Gaffe Mr Psyllides Mistake would have done
    They new what they were doing
    Gaffe. an unintentional act or remark causing embarrassment to its originator; a blunder.

  • Benny bumble

    Her husband must have asked for a copy of his contract ?.

    • Disruptive

      This guy gets it.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close