Wife of Brazilian footballer arrested in ID gaffe (Updated)

Immigration officers in Nicosia on Wednesday detained the wife of a Brazilian footballer who plays for Doxa in Nicosia while she was walking to school to pick up her child, apparently because they thought she could be living on the island illegally.

The incident, according to SuperSportFM, took place in Engomi in the middle of the day and was recorded by onlookers using a mobile phone.

Two plain clothes police officers, one female, in an unmarked vehicle intercepted the wife of Doxa player Luís Carlos and arrested her, apparently to confirm her ID.

The woman, who had been walking to the local primary school to pick up her child, had not been carrying her papers with her and was having trouble communicating as she did not speak any English, SuperSportFM said.

They said that the woman was cuffed and driven around the area until they reached her home.

Realising their gaffe, the officers then released the woman who went ahead and reported the incident to her embassy.

Later on Wednesday, police said the matter would be investigated.

“Taking into consideration the existing instructions, the matter will be brought before the Legal Service to look into the possibility of it being investigated by the independent authority which investigates complaints against the police,” a police announcement said.

