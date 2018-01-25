Teen arrested for theft of moped

Police on Wednesday arrested a 15-year-old suspected of being involved in a burglary and the theft of a moped in Limassol.

A fish-shop owner in Limassol reported in September 2017 that goods and €553 were stolen from his shop.

Testimonies pointed to the 15-year-old, who was arrested at 10.30pm on Wednesday while his mother was informed of the arrest.

There is also evidence that he stole a moped worth €400 from a 91-year-old man in Limassol between January 22 and 23.

After his arrest the teenager cooperated with police and identified the moped which was returned to its owner.

