Speaking battle is to commence on Sunday

Public speaking is not everyone’s cup of tea but it is a skill that we all need at one time in our lives or another. Helping young people acquire the skill sooner, rather than later, are the Toastmasters Cyprus Nicosia and Limassol clubs, which will present a public speaking competition between 20 students from nine schools on Sunday.

The inter school public speaking competition, at 10am at the indoor amphitheatre of the European University in Nicosia, is the culmination of the Youth Leadership Program (YLP), an educational initiative run by Toastmasters Cyprus for the benefit of secondary school students. The YLP is composed of eight, two-hour sessions, that enable participants to develop communication and leadership skills through practical experience.

Toastmasters Nicosia and Limassol are part of the global network of Toastmasters International, a world leader in communication and leadership development.

Registration will take place between 9.15am and 10am when the contest chair Andreas Hadjisofocleous will welcome parents, students, educators and anyone else interested in seeing how the contest will evolve. Keynote speaker, Managing Director of PeopleAchieve Peter Andreou will then give a speech on leadership for all to give the students a little encouragement before they take to the stage. After the rules have been clearly stated, the competition will start at 10.30am.

After all contestants have spoken there will be an award ceremony at 12.55pm.

The schools that are taking part in the competition are the American Academy Nicosia, Aspire Private British School, the GC School of Careers, the Junior and Senior School Nicosia, the King Richard School, the Falcon School, the Grammar School Limassol and Nicosia and the Heritage Private School.

