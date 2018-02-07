Our View: Diko expulsions question Papadopoulos’ ability to lead party

February 7th, 2018 Opinion, Our View 6 comments

Our View: Diko expulsions question Papadopoulos’ ability to lead party

Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos voting in the first round

Nikolas Papadopoulos wasted little time in dealing with his party’s dissidents. The day after the presidential election was over, Diko’s disciplinary council was convened to decide what measures to take against 22 party members that openly undermined Papadopoulos’ presidential candidacy. Twelve, including former party leader Marios Garoyian and former MEP Antigone Papadopoulou were expelled on Monday, while the remaining cases would have been dealt with last evening.

The 22 were accused of violating the party charter, while Diko spokesman Athos Antoniades put it more bluntly, saying the 12 “betrayed the party.” Papadopoulos was entitled to feel betrayed by party members that mobilised support against him, with Garoyian speaking at gatherings in Limassol and Nicosia a few days before the elections lambasting the Diko candidate’s ‘new strategy’ on the Cyprus problem. His intentions were clear – he wanted to harm Papadopoulos’ candidacy by turning Diko voters against him. Whether he will be rewarded for this act of treachery against his party leader by President Anastasiades remains to be seen.

While the behaviour of Garoyian and his followers was reprehensible, Papadopoulos has not come out of this affair smelling of roses. He not only illustrated his vindictiveness but also showed an eagerness to find someone to blame for the abject failure of his candidacy and promote the idea that he had no responsibility for what happened. In a way, he was true to the long Diko tradition of always blaming others for its own failings and mistakes. Former party leaders, for instance, always blamed their blunders or fear of taking responsibility in the Cyprus talks on foreigners.

And now, Papadopoulos has decided to blame his poor election showing, which was the result of a terrible campaign, on a small band of disgruntled party members. The Garoyian group was created by Papadopoulos’ divisive leadership and his decision to side-line the party’s old guard, whom he treated like pariahs. He should not have been surprised that they eventually turned against him, using what influence they had in the party to undermine his candidacy. That he expected this group to loyally support him, despite his disdainful treatment of them, was an indication of his political immaturity and lack of leadership skills.

Expelled member Ms Papadopoulou said his aim was “the humiliation of Diko’s senior officials and their extermination in view of the party’s upcoming election conference.” Having expelled Garoyian, the only man that could have mounted a challenge to his leadership, Papadopoulos might have seen off a threat to his position but, at the same time, he has raised big questions about his ability to lead a party.

Print Friendly
  • Veritas

    DIKO is a relic from the time of Makarios, turned into a family organisation of the Papadopoulos/Yiorgadjis families. DIKO has no ideology, other then to act as a platform for its leader, at the time, to become President of RoC. Hopefully it will be dissolved and thrown into the dustbin of ignorance.

  • Philippos

    I have always marvelled at the lack of space for dissent in our political parties. The Second you express even a slightly different view, you are a Traitor. Even if you can see that the official line is plain dumb and you want to point that out and change course, you are a traitor. “Once a Traitor, always a Traitor”. So Babydoc is simply in the mold of Cyprus Politics and that is the main problem, just perpetuating the same old, so called, “Values” and “Attitudes” that got us into so many messes in the first place. No one had the courage to say “No!”. Consequently, Garoyan et al are to be congratulated for speaking out. Since they are now “Homeless”, it will be interesting to see who will court them and whether their final destination will be a corruption of the principles that caused their ejection from DIKO in the first place.

  • Louis

    Would be much better if Papadopoulos resigned.
    The numbers speak for themselves.

    • almostbroke

      Couldent do that L , what about his divine right to the Presidency .

  • Peter G

    DIKO was never much of a party, anyway. It was set up on Makarios’ instructions to serve as a political vehicle for Spyros Kyprianou. Since the Communist Left was already occupied by AKEL, the Right by Clerides and the United Democratic Party before it morphed into DISY, and the Socialist (read, loony third-world) Left by Vassos Lyssarides and EDEK, all that was left on the political spectrum was the Democratic Socialis Center, and that was the political affect DIKO and Kyprianou adopted, aided by some true-belever “useful idiots.” Kyprianou suffered from bipolar disorder, so he competed with Lyssarides in the loonacy patch.

    DIKO very quickly became a Kyrenia refugee party, dispensing much needed aid to the displaced (according to social standing) until it was highjacked by Tassos Papadopoulos to serve as a vehicle for his political aspirations (sort of like putting Margaret Thacher in charge of the coal-miners’ union). The main function of the party seems to have been obtaining and dispensing political favors (in the guise of government jobs and contracts) to its members, and its Old Nicosia Family hangers-on (the ones who didn’t hang with DISY).

    It’s good to see that there were at least 22 people of principle who belonged to the party. I disagree with Nicholas Papadopoulos both on his approach to the Cyprus problem and his approach to social issues and inequality in Cyprus. Other than that, I think he is a swell fellow.

    • almostbroke

      Love it P! Some gems in that comment ! ‘Dispensing much needed aid to the displaced ‘ and the ‘kicker ‘ according to Social standing ‘ , ‘like putting Mgt Thatcher in charge on the coal miners union ‘ dispensing Political favours to its members and its old Nicosia family ‘hangers on ‘ ( the ones who don’t ‘hang ‘ with DISY . Like all the political parties left , right or centre as long as their is no change in their place at the ‘trough ‘ and they are all able to get their snouts comfortably, in that’s the bottom line !

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close