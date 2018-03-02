Drunk driver jailed for causing death of his passenger

March 2nd, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

A man who admitted to causing the death of Nicholas Dimopoulos, 50, last year by driving recklessly while he was drunk was sentenced to a year in prison by the Larnaca district court on Friday.

The fatal crash happened late on March 11, 2017 on the Mosfiloti to Psevda road, when Nicholas Soufta, 35, who was driving with Dimopoulos as his passenger, hit a lorry parked at the side of the road.

Dimopoulos died as the result of the crash.

Soufta admitted that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. The court considered mitigating factors in determining the length of the sentence such as that the accused admitted his guilt, his clean criminal record, and the fact he apologised.

  • Colin Evans

    That sentence can only be considered as a very unfunny joke by any right thinking person.

  • Didier Ouzaid

    and a pot dealer goes away for 5 minimum.

    Maybe they didnt apologize, though…

