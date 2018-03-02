UN official takes stock during Cyprus contacts

March 2nd, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, featured, FRONT PAGE 6 comments

UN official takes stock during Cyprus contacts

UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix at the CMP lab (CNA)

By Evie Andreou

AS A result of the strategic review of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus, the organisation is convinced that Unficyp will be fully equipped and resourced to implement its mandate and will be in a better position to do it, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said on Friday.

“We are proceeding to certain adjustments which will, I think, enable the mission to be even more effective in its prevention role,” Lacroix said after a meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia, in the presence of UNSG’s Special Representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar.
The UN official said they talked about the important role that Unficyp is playing according to its mandate in helping to defuse tension, in helping stability, and also in preventing tension “and helping in liaison work with the other side.”

Asked if there is a scenario of downsizing the UN personnel in Cyprus, Lacroix said the Security Council had requested a strategic review of Unficyp, noting that “we have been conducting strategic reviews on most of our peacekeeping operations and this something that we continue.”

“All peacekeeping operations need to evolve. We need to make sure that they are as best equipped as possible in their resources, in their mandate, in their finance, to fully comply with their mandate. So, we did that strategic review with Unficyp and we are currently implementing it,” he said.

He added that “as a result of the review we are convinced that Unficyp will be fully equipped and resourced to implement its mandate and will be in a better position to do it because we are proceeding to certain adjustments which will, I think, enable the mission to be even more effective in its prevention role.”

The review will see a slight reduction in Unficyp staff and cuts in operating expenses, which will lead to the reduction of the force`s overall overheads.

Lacroix also met with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and had lunch later on with members of the diplomatic community.

Later in the day he visited the lab of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP).

The UN official was briefed by the committee members on efforts to locate remains of missing persons and on the activities of the lab.

Greek Cypriot member of the CMP, Nestoras Nestoros, said that Lacroix’s visit sends out the message that the UN will continue to support the committee to resolve a number of issues which cannot be dealt with only by the CMP.

Following Anastasiades’ meeting with Lacroix, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said that the meeting focused on the UN study regarding the peacekeeping operations which does not only concern Cyprus but peacekeeping operations worldwide.  Anastasiades, he said, “underlined to Mr. Lacroix, along with his aides, the minister of foreign affairs and the Greek Cypriot negotiator, the role and the effectiveness of the UN peacekeeping force.”

“We realise that the mission is here for many, many years and that for some people at the UN this may be considered as a burden, but the results are very positive,” he said, adding that Unficyp plays an important role in maintaining tranquillity in Cyprus.
“We expect that any revision that may take place at the international level will not affect Unficyp’s role, taking into consideration that the Republic of Cyprus is a small state occupied by foreign troops, it is very close to Turkey and to other troubled areas in the region.”

He said that, since Spehar was present at the meeting, Anastasiades held a preliminary discussion as regards the state of play in Cyprus. He reiterated his readiness to continue negotiations – as long as provocations and violations by Turkey are terminated – within the existing framework, with no new preconditions or demands.

He also said that Anastasiades “reiterated to Spehar his readiness to meet with Mr. Akinci, as they will have  to have at some point  a tete-a-tete conversation, if the process is to resume.”

Anastasiades has the will and we are waiting to listen to the messages of the other side, Prodromou said, adding that there is no development on this so far.

During his two-day visit Lacroix, who arrived on Wednesday, also met with Unficyp peacekeepers, visited the mixed village of Pyla and met with the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot community leaders, and spoke at an event to mark International Women’s Day.

Unficyp is one of the longest-running UN Peacekeeping missions. It was set up in 1964 to prevent further fighting between the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities on the island and bring about a return to normal conditions.

The Mission’s responsibilities expanded in 1974, after the Turkish invasion.

 

Print Friendly
  • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

    same old, same old

  • The True Cypriot

    The question now is “what will either side do, our what Turkey and Greece will do”

    Its about what other nations will do.

    If the Greeks try and spin this out another 40 years, they might find things on the ground will further cement partition.

  • Gold51

    “We are waiting to listen to the messages of the other side”(sides).!
    Which other side.?
    There’s two sides in the Turkish trnc illegal occupational corrupt regime. The TCs side and the Anatolian side.
    The minority (indigenous TCs) have a chosen leader…. “Akinci” they call president. He has NO voice, purpose or any power worth talking about and he is on Despot Erdogans payroll.
    Then there’s the majority (illegal Anatolian settlers) all living in stolen GCs properties, guarded by 35K illegal Turkish troops who also have a President, despot Erdogan.
    The problem is the minority want a solution and the majority don’t. We have seen enough evidence of that and to what end.?
    In Crans TCs leader Akinci was silent, while the President cronies of the majority destroyed all hope for a solution AGAIN.!!
    So talking with Akinci “President Nick” is obviously not really worth waiting to hear from while he works for Erdogan..

    • disqus_NDS5HDcngL

      such uninformed babble makes one laugh. nearly two hundred thousand trnc voters took part in the last election, giving two out of 50 seats to a party representing immigrants. all citizens in the trnc are equal, locally born or immigrated. you have to deal with all of them, represented by president akinci, duly elected by a tc majority. akinci is anything but liked in ankara and the newly elected socialist prime minister is neither. better get used to the fact that your own future on the island depends on the vote of trnc citizens.

  • Kibristan

    “He reiterated his readiness to continue negotiations – as long as provocations and violations by Turkey are terminated – within the existing framework, with no new preconditions or demands.”

    Oh great so all the other preconditions still apply. He may as well say he is ensuring there will not be any negotiations.

    • Evergreen

      True

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close