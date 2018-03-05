Minister pledges determined response to Turkish provocations

March 5th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 19 comments

Minister pledges determined response to Turkish provocations

Nicos Christodoulides: Turkey's actions do not serve the interests of Turkish Cypriots

 

Cyrus will continue to face Turkish provocations with calm, prudence and determination and without being disoriented by the goal of solving the Cyprus problem, Foreign Affairs Minister Nicos Christodoulides said on Monday.

The minister is in Athens on an official visit at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Nicos Kotzias for meetings with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Premier Alexis Tsipras and Kotzias.

Following the two ministers’ meeting, Kotzias said that Turkey is the biggest problem in the region and its actions are characterised by persistent nervousness and violations of international law.

He called on Ankara to respect international law and the law of the sea and to stop provocative actions against Cyprus and Greece.

On the settlement talks, Kotzias said that Greece and Cyprus succeeded in bringing to the fore the issue of security and guarantees.

The latest developments in the Cypriot exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Kotzias said, confirm the position of Athens and Nicosia on the issues of guarantees and security within a framework of a solution to the Cyprus problem and argued that things would be clearly worse if Turkey was a legitimate security force on the island.

Christodoulides said that his visit to Athens “reaffirms the excellent level of bilateral relations between Cyprus and Greece”.

He reiterated that the Greek Cypriot side is ready to relaunch the dialogue on the internal aspects of the Cyprus issue as long as Turkey ceases provocation in the Cypriot EEZ. He also stressed the need for thorough preparation before another international conference on Cyprus takes place, with the participation of all five members of the UN Security Council.

Christodoulides said he was concerned by Ankara’s stance on her intentions on the Cyprus issue and underlined that her actions do not serve the interests of Turkish Cypriots. The Republic of Cyprus will, however, face any provocation with calm, prudence and determination and without straying from the goal of resolving the Cyprus problem, he said.

Christodoulides welcomed the warning given to Turkey by European Council President Donald Tusk last month that the EU-Turkey summit in March is conditional on Ankara’s termination of actions in Cyprus’ EEZ.

The announcement had come after Turkish navy vessels had been preventing for around two weeks energy giant ENI’s drillship, Saipem 12000, from getting to Cyprus’ offshore plot 3 for exploratory drilling.

The fact that Turkey did not renew its navigational warnings (Navtex) within Cyprus’ EEZ, is not enough, Christodoulides said.

The stance and statements of Turkish officials, he said, are under constant assessment.

On Tuesday, he will be received by President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and after will meet Prime Minister Tsipras.

 

Print Friendly
  • Parthenon Returns

    JOKE OF THE DAY…..

    Turkey is an important ally of NATO that has made valuable contributions to the alliance, Turkish ambassador and NATO Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy Tacan Ildem said Monday.

    “Turkey, which has been an important member of the NATO alliance since 1952, remains an important ally that has made valuable contributions to the alliance in a critical geography,” Ildem told Anadolu Agency.

    “Turkey has made major contributions to NATO missions and operations in Afghanistan and Kosovo and the fight against Daesh,” he said.

    He added NATO is supporting Turkey over the seas and air and contributes to the country’s aerial defense with its missile defense system.

    Ildem also said Turkey is the only NATO ally suffering the most from terrorism.

  • Parthenon Returns

    The United States is increasing its naval presence in the Mediterranean as oil giant ExxonMobil sends two exploration vessels to the waters off Cyprus where Turkey last month blocked an Italian ship from looking for new gas deposits.

    The Iwo Jima amphibious ready group, including three amphibious ships and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit comprising 2,500 U.S. Marines, entered Sixth Fleet operations, which are based in Naples, Italy, on Feb. 21, the U.S. navy said in a statement.

    The U.S. Navy has five ships, including one command and control ship and four Arleigh Burke Class destroyers, permanently deployed in the Mediterranean.

    U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil is to send two surveying vessels, which are expected to arrive in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on Monday.

    The Turkish Navy prevented an exploration vessel leased by Italian energy firm ENI from drilling off Cyprus last month, despite calls from the European Union and the United States.

  • Parthenon Returns

    A Turkish judge on Monday rejected an appeal by the lawyers of two Greek soldiers, who accidentally crossed the border last Thursday, for their release from custody in Edirne.

    The two soldiers had been remanded in custody pending trial on charges of illegal entry. But the lawyers had appealed against their detention.

    The next move is for the Turkish court to determine which charges the Greek soldiers are to face and for a trial date to be set.

    The soldiers’ lawyers are hoping that a judge will not extend their charges to include espionage.

    Relatives of the two soldiers were permitted to visit them in custody on Monday.

    Earlier in the day Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias called on Ankara not to create a “a big legal and political problem” out of the Greek soldiers’ case.

    “Turkey must enforce what is foreseen by international law and not turn an everyday procedure into a big legal and political problem,” Kotzias said during a press conference on Monday with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides.

    WHAT A “STRONG” GREEK RESPONSE TO THIS OUTRAGE…..ABSOLUTELY PATHETIC.

  • Parthenon Returns

    NOW TURKEY ATTACKS DEFENCELESS WOMEN!!!

    Police on March 4 fired tear gas to break up a women’s rights march in the capital Ankara, with some 15 protesters reportedly detained.

    The protesters, mainly from the Ankara Women’s Platform, an NGO promoting women’s rights, had gathered in the center of the city for the rally, called ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

    “We are getting stronger in solidarity,” read one banner as riot police moved in and fired tear gas after the group ignored calls to disperse, AFP photographers at the scene said.

    The 15 women detained were later released by police, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.

    The disrupted protest in Ankara coincided with another rally in Istanbul, where around 1,500 women gathered in the Bakırköy district on the European side of the city.

    The police took security measures prior to the event, organized by March 8 Women’s Platform, searching everyone who entered the Bakırköy Freedom Square (“Özgürlük Meydanı”) where the rally took place.

    The rally, supported by a number of rights NGOs in Turkey, was also attended by the Kurdish-focused Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) co-chair Pervin Buldan, HDP group deputy chair Filiz Kerestecioğlu, HDP deputy Hüda Kaya and Labor Party co-chair Selma Gürkan.

    • mustafa balci

      You are mixing erdog with turkey erdog only got 50 percent but his days are numbered and it will not be a good ending but you will lose your best asset right now he is serving your interest

      • Parthenon Returns

        Indeed. Hopefully he will cause a bloody civil war in Turkey which will lead to its destruction. God willing.

        • mustafa balci

          That will never happen we secular Turks will see to that but I can tell you you are more likely to lose the other half of the island

  • Parthenon Returns

    Yep do nothing as usual….what spineless leaders we have.

    • ROC

      what do you expect them to do?

      • Parthenon Returns

        1. Close all the crossings under a Security pretext. Only allow TCs with ROC, EU or British passports to cross.
        2. Issue international arrest warrants against all TC “MPs” for rebellion & sedition against the ROC
        3. Prosecute all Turkish airlines for infringing on the sovereignty of the ROC in EU & other courts
        4. Put pressure on Greece to severe all diplomatic & economic links with Turkey. Should have been done in 1974. Turkey has done this to Armenia!!!
        5. Bring 50,000 Greek soldiers to Cyprus with Air & Naval support.
        6. Issue a Navtex reserving the sea between N Cyprus & Turkey for Greek Navy live fire training.
        7. Put pressure on EU to impose severe sanctions on Turkey & block new Customs Agreement between EU & Turkey. Put 50% tariffs on holidays to Turkey.
        8. Block all Cruise ships heading to Turkey from using Greek territorial waters & forbid cruise ships from leaving Greek ports to go to Turkey.
        9. Close Greek National airspace to all civilian flights flying to or from a Turkish airport.
        10. Confront any Turkish drill ship that enters Cyprus EEZ & block its path.
        11. Guarantee EU that any new wave of migrants unleashed by Erdogan will be pushed back by the Greek Navy & Volunteer forces to Turkish shores.
        12. Upset the Turks by sending Greek troops on live fire exercises through “Turkish speaking” villages in Western Thrace.
        13. Challenge all Sports organisations & Companies that dare to organise events in our occupied lands.
        14. Be a nuisance to Turkey in every international event by bringing to attention of the hosts the continued war crimes being committed by Turkey.
        15. No new negotiations until TCs cancel their illegal UDI & remove their partionist flag from Pendathaktylos mountain.
        16. Abduct any Turkish soldiers that accidently cross into Greek or Cypriot territory. Then charge them with trumped up charges of espionage & put them in jail for 50 years.
        17. Withdraw Greek support from Turkey joining the EU. Never going to happen now anyway under Erdogan.

  • Murganzo

    He says “face Turkish provocations with calm, prudence and determination” what he really means by this is that he can’t do anything to stop Turkey doing what it wants, so we ‘pretend’ to fight back by using diplomacy which has inherently failed.

    • athessalonian

      Diplomacy in combination with third party mediation is, in my view, the way forward in resolving this issue.

    • ROC

      And you point is what?, as your IQ level exceeds 150 maybe you can explain if you were in his shoes what he should do? we all waiting with abated breath.

  • Evergreen

    Very nice.

    • ROC

      I know it must be difficult to string a sentence, but at least try .helps to understand where your coming from.

      • Parthenon Returns

        LOL

    • Parthenon Returns

      Another legendary contribution. Well done.

      • Evergreen

        Acknowledged😆😆

  • Douglas

    I wish them luck in their endeavours but …….

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close