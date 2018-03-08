House calls for sea caves investigation

March 8th, 2018 Cyprus 7 comments

House calls for sea caves investigation

Protesters at the site of development of the Peyia seacaves (Photo: Linda James)

The House watchdog committee has asked the auditor-general to investigate how it was made possible for a developer to acquire land at the environmentally sensitive sea caves in Peyia and gain permission to build villas, it emerged on Thursday.

Akel MP Irini Charalambidou said the committee has sent a letter to the auditor asking for a thorough investigation into the issue, which has sparked protests by conservationists and the public in general.

“We are asking the auditor-general to go back, identify the process, and responsibility of town planning technocrats as well as the minister who signed his name to make possible all these things we see happening today at the sea caves,” Charalambidou said.

Following the findings, the committee will invite all those involved to provide answers, she said.

The zoning in the area was changed nine days before the 2008 presidential elections by then interior minister Christos Patsalides.

Reports said the businessman who owns the land bought it for peanuts in the 90s because it could not be developed. The change in the zoning shot its value sky-high.

Patsalides told Phileleftheros that he had simply accepted the recommendations of experts, which had been prepared following consultations with local officials, the district administration and the union of communities.

No one had objected after the publication of the decision, he said.

The former minister in the Tassos Papadopoulos administration questioned why building permits were granted 10 years later if the decision at the time had been wrong.

  • JS Gost

    As usual the whole things stinks.

    They paved paradise
    And put up a parking lot
    With a pink hotel, a boutique
    And a swinging hot spot
    Don’t it always seem to go
    That you don’t know what you’ve got til its gone
    They paved paradise
    And put up a parking lot’

    Whilst Joni Mitchell and most of the world get it, Cyprus keeps on putting its head between it’s legs and kissing its own ar$e goodbye. Are Cypriots really dumb enough to think that everyone will survive when it all goes wrong again. WE already have a bad reputation, will things like this help ?

  • Bystander

    There’s a word for it. Corruption. And greed, of course. Sad. Russia is literally coming to Cyprus.

  • Philippos

    I don’t understand why the M’P’s don’t already know the answer to the first question posed in the article? It must just be for show, to make it look like a genuine surprise when the “Answer” emerges. I see that Mr Ellis agrees and now Vova gives us an answer to another question, that is why the “Green Party” is so called!!! I feel sure that he / she is on to something.

  • cyprus observer

    Really hope we get to the bottom of this one….just how big were those brown envelopes and who got them.

  • Bob Ellis

    Simple – ENVELOPES

  • Mist

    And the Green party are still silent.

    • Vova Khavkin

      They are after the green stuff 🙂 [$]

