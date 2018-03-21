Pardon for killer driver who escaped justice for 10 years

Hit-and-run convict Efi Herodotou walked out of prison a free woman on Wednesday, after receiving a presidential pardon, five months before her sentence was due to end.

Thirty-year-old Herodotou was sentenced to two years in jail last August for a crime she committed 10 years ago when she ran a red light in 2007, hitting and consequently killing 17-year-old Emilios Ioannou who was on his moped.

In the original case that was marred by tampered evidence, discredited witnesses lying under oath and even a state attorney who was forced to resign, she got a slap on the wrist sentence in 2009.

She faced four charges at the time – causing death by reckless driving, abandoning the scene of the accident, driving under the influence of alcohol and running a red light.

Three charges were dropped and she was found guilty only of abandoning the scene for which she was sentenced to a two-month prison sentence, suspended for three years.

The case was re-opened in 2011 when truth of the original cover up came to light. Herodotou then fled the country and lived in Greece with her parents where she obtained a degree in psychology.

Though her whereabouts weren’t particularly secret it was not until January 2017 that her parents were arrested in Greece. Shortly afterwards, she turned herself in.

Her decision to plead not guilty in her trial last year incensed public opinion that fumed over the injustice of her being allowed to roam scot free in Greece. The victim’s friends and family kept a dignified stance throughout the decade of their ordeal, sharing only their plight but maintaining that the accident could have happened to anyone.

The mother of the 17-year-old had even said she would’ve hugged Herodotou if she admitted she committed the crime.

In her trial last year, Herodotou was handed a two-year prison sentence for reckless driving and running a red light in her car. The sentence started from the date of her arrest.

Her father Herodotos, 62, a former national guard officer was sentenced to prison for three years. Her mother, Nitsa, 57, was given 18 months. They were both found guilty of five charges – perjury, inciting a witness to perjury, forgery, circulating forged documents, and using counterfeit evidence in their daughter’s initial court case.

People close to the case have argued her father’s connections through his job and close affiliations with important politicians were central to the help they received for the past 10 years.

Herodotou’s mother also received a presidential pardon earlier this month.