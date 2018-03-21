Pardon for killer driver who escaped justice for 10 years

March 21st, 2018 Cyprus, featured 24 comments

Pardon for killer driver who escaped justice for 10 years

Efi Herodotou fled to Greece in 2011 to escape a new trial into her fatal hit-and-run accident in 2007

Hit-and-run convict Efi Herodotou walked out of prison a free woman on Wednesday, after receiving a presidential pardon, five months before her sentence was due to end.

Thirty-year-old Herodotou was sentenced to two years in jail last August for a crime she committed 10 years ago when she ran a red light in 2007, hitting and consequently killing 17-year-old Emilios Ioannou who was on his moped.

In the original case that was marred by tampered evidence, discredited witnesses lying under oath and even a state attorney who was forced to resign, she got a slap on the wrist sentence in 2009.

She faced four charges at the time – causing death by reckless driving, abandoning the scene of the accident, driving under the influence of alcohol and running a red light.

Three charges were dropped and she was found guilty only of abandoning the scene for which she was sentenced to a two-month prison sentence, suspended for three years.

The case was re-opened in 2011 when truth of the original cover up came to light. Herodotou then fled the country and lived in Greece with her parents where she obtained a degree in psychology.

Though her whereabouts weren’t particularly secret it was not until January 2017 that her parents were arrested in Greece. Shortly afterwards, she turned herself in.

Her decision to plead not guilty in her trial last year incensed public opinion that fumed over the injustice of her being allowed to roam scot free in Greece. The victim’s friends and family kept a dignified stance throughout the decade of their ordeal, sharing only their plight but maintaining that the accident could have happened to anyone.

The mother of the 17-year-old had even said she would’ve hugged Herodotou if she admitted she committed the crime.

In her trial last year, Herodotou was handed a two-year prison sentence for reckless driving and running a red light in her car. The sentence started from the date of her arrest.

Her father Herodotos, 62, a former national guard officer was sentenced to prison for three years.  Her mother, Nitsa, 57, was given 18 months. They were both found guilty of five charges – perjury, inciting a witness to perjury, forgery, circulating forged documents, and using counterfeit evidence in their daughter’s initial court case.

People close to the case have argued her father’s connections through his job and close affiliations with important politicians were central to the help they received for the past 10 years.

Herodotou’s mother also received a presidential pardon earlier this month.

 

  • Didier Ouzaid

    “The victim’s friends and family kept a dignified stance throughout the decade of their ordeal, sharing only their plight but maintaining that the accident could have happened to anyone.”

    The uproar was NOT whether or not it could have happened to anyone, of course it could. Duh. The uproar was the fact that they didnt face their responsibility like none of this really mattered, they cowardly lied, with the daughter fleeing the scene, then their party tampering with evidence, then fleeing the country and roaming free for years.

    And that was rewarded. She got locked less than a year. Think about this. Hell, she graduated right about the time the boy she killed would have graduated.

    I wonder how the family of the victim feels.

  • Vaso

    This is a terrible decision! Very unjust and a stab in the back for the deceased boy’s parents!
    Most people know this is wrong and I hope the boy’s parents can move forward!

  • housekeepers

    PATHETIC!!!

  • Kyrenia

    The only light that shines through here is the dignity the parents of the deceased have shown.

  • Dave Dave

    Cyprus is a moral cesspit.

    • ROC..

      You can tell when people were born in the gutter, and I have to put you into that catgory, what BS are you on about, Its time CM banned Aholes like you

      • cyprus observer

        He is correct. In Cyprus, there is not one rule for all. Anything can be bought. Your legal custom is a total joke.

        • Vaso

          Although I disagree with ROC on this one I have to say this is not only endemic to Cyprus! There are a number of well connected high profile people in the UK who have got away scot free for similar crimes! But of course this doesn’t excuse this appalling decision!

    • Ingrian Observer

      Just as Mother Russia

      • marcus3

        Exactly,in small package

    • marcus3

      Lawless society..also corrupted cesspit…It s not what u know is who u know….Third world mentality on the daily basis.

  • Maria

    Absolutely disgusting! Has the family of that poor boy thought of taking the case to the European Court of Justice instead??

  • Tatiana Tsierkezou

    DISGUSTING!!

  • Mist

    Bent as a 90 cent note but still acceptable in Cyprus.

  • Grant Bannister

    No words can sum up how corrupt and what appalling justice system this country has. You kill some one and go on the run and get a year in detention. Unbelievable. My god if she had not killed a Cypriot she would have not gone to prison at all. The President again shows he is the most corrupt President since the last one.

    • Didier Ouzaid

      like that 28yo Cypriot lawyer that was driving under the influence and killed a foreign woman a couple of years ago. Got out of court free, no jail time. Apparently the judgement read that he had no prior, was remorseful and had his life ahead of him.

      Apparently she didnt.

  • Colin Evans

    This has to be considered as an appalling decision by our President. If ever there was a case where the criminal should have served every last minute of the sentence this has to be it. This decision just makes an ever bigger mockery of our legal system.

    • sweet_hooligan

      Its their legal system not ours. Thats the problem, selective justice as they see fit.

      • ROC..

        what do you mean not ours, are you refering to the North?

        • sweet_hooligan

          Were you dropped on your head? People get 8 years for weed and killers get pardoned. Let your racist little mind out for a walk sometimes.

        • Colin Evans

          It would be just too much for you to grasp that he was meaning the UK legal system.

  • sweet_hooligan

    Hope her and her family rots in hell.

  • Steely Mike

    This pardon is NOT deserved. She actively sought to pervert the course of justice, she lied and she evaded court proceedings by hiding in Greece. The President has made some mistakes, usually of a political nature. This appalling decision flies in the face of justice. Shame!

    • sweet_hooligan

      People close to the case have argued her father’s connections through his job and close affiliations with important politicians were central to the help they received for the past 10 years.

      Herodotou’s mother also received a presidential pardon earlier this month.

