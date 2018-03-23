News podcast: cleantech bootcamp in Cyprus

March 23rd, 2018 Cyprus, Tech & Science 0 comments

News podcast: cleantech bootcamp in Cyprus

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • The biggest cleantech bootcamp in the region will take place in May but are Cypriots interested?
  • The European Commission is funding free wifi hotspots in public places;
  • A tribute in Nicosia to Eric Clapton
  • The 3rd Medieval Nicosia Festival starts tomorrow

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close