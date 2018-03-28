ARISTO DEVELOPERS: over 1,500 title deed transfers to happy homeowners in the last three years

March 28th, 2018 Company News 3 comments

Security and protection in the real estate market is of vital importance to any homebuyer and investor.

Aristo Developers appreciates the importance of prompt issue and transfer of property title deeds and is pleased to inform its customers and the public that:

  1. In 2016 more than 500 new property titles were issued while 630 existing title deeds were transferred to the happy homeowners.
  2. During 2017 the Company issued more than 370 new property titles while transfers of title deeds to the property buyers reached 440.
  3. Notably, over the last three years (2015-2017) the company proceeded to transfer more than 1,500 individual title deeds to property owners who had chosen Aristo Developers for property acquisition while at the same time the company holds 1,250 property title deeds available for immediate transfer.

Aristo Developers dynamically progresses the development of new major projects including luxury seafront villas and apartments in Limassol and Paphos, offering a credible choice in the real estate market.

Features:

  • Over 265 completed projects
  • More than 30 new projects under development
  • Land for future development exceeding 6 million square meters in the most privileged areas of Cyprus
  • Collaboration with international firms in large-scale projects design, such as the Eagle Pine Golf Resort in Limassol

Aristo Developers continues its pioneering course based on the same principles and values on which it has been built, consolidated and continues to evolve.

  • Wanderer

    Is it the same company which was listed as the largest (hundreds of millions of euros) NPL borrower in the leaked list? In this case thank all the depositors whose money were “haircut” to keep this company from losing its mortgaged assets.

    • peemdubya

      One and the same – I was just about to write something about Aristo NPLs but you beat me to it.

  • EGB

    Out of interest how many title deeds does Aristo not have the power to transfer to buyers who have paid them in full. This is an honest question, I’d like to know the answer to put the whole thing in context.

