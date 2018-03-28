ARISTO DEVELOPERS: over 1,500 title deed transfers to happy homeowners in the last three years

Security and protection in the real estate market is of vital importance to any homebuyer and investor.

Aristo Developers appreciates the importance of prompt issue and transfer of property title deeds and is pleased to inform its customers and the public that:

In 2016 more than 500 new property titles were issued while 630 existing title deeds were transferred to the happy homeowners. During 2017 the Company issued more than 370 new property titles while transfers of title deeds to the property buyers reached 440. Notably, over the last three years (2015-2017) the company proceeded to transfer more than 1,500 individual title deeds to property owners who had chosen Aristo Developers for property acquisition while at the same time the company holds 1,250 property title deeds available for immediate transfer.

Aristo Developers dynamically progresses the development of new major projects including luxury seafront villas and apartments in Limassol and Paphos, offering a credible choice in the real estate market.

Features :

Over 265 completed projects

More than 30 new projects under development

Land for future development exceeding 6 million square meters in the most privileged areas of Cyprus

Collaboration with international firms in large-scale projects design, such as the Eagle Pine Golf Resort in Limassol

Aristo Developers continues its pioneering course based on the same principles and values on which it has been built, consolidated and continues to evolve.