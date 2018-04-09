Hungary’s strongman Viktor Orban wins third term in power

April 9th, 2018 Europe, World 30 comments

Hungary’s strongman Viktor Orban wins third term in power

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses supporters after the announcement of the partial results of parliamentary election in Budapest

Prime Minister Viktor Orban won a third straight term in power in Sunday elections after his anti-immigration campaign message secured a strong majority for his party in parliament, granting him two-thirds of seats based on preliminary results.

The rightwing nationalist prime minister projected himself as a saviour of Hungary’s Christian culture against Muslim migration into Europe, an image which resonated with millions of voters, especially in rural areas.

“We have won, Hungary has won a great victory,” a jubilant Orban told a large crowd of cheering supporters near the Danube river in Budapest.

“There is a big battle behind us, we have won a crucial victory, giving ourself a chance to defend Hungary.”

According to preliminary results with 93 percent of votes counted, National Election Office data projected Fidesz to win 133 seats, a tight two-thirds majority in the 199-seat parliament. Nationalist Jobbik was projected to win 26 seats, while the Socialists were projected as third with 20 lawmakers.

Two smaller leftist parties, DK and LMP, won nine and eight seats respectively.

That means Orban could have a two-thirds majority for a third time, and powers to change constitutional laws. The EU has struggled to respond as Orban’s government has, in the view of its critics, used its two landslide victories in 2010 and 2014 to erode democratic checks and balances.

The victory could embolden Orban to put more muscle into a Central European alliance against the European Union’s migration policies. Orban, Hungary’s longest-serving post-communist premier, opposes deeper integration of the bloc and – teaming up with Poland – has been a fierce critique of Brussels’ policies.

He expressed gratitude to Poland’s leaders for their backing ahead of the vote.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, president of the National Front, was the first to congratulate Orban.

“Great and clear victory for Viktor Orban in Hungary: reversal of values and mass immigration as promoted by the EU are rejected again. Nationalists could win a majority in Europe at the next European elections in 2019,” Le Pen tweeted.

OPPOSITION LEADERS RESIGN

The election produced a turnout of around 70 percent, exceeding the past three votes.

Some analysts say Fidesz’s support was the strongest in small towns and villages.

With his firm grip on state media and his business allies in control of regional newspapers, Orban’s message was amplified in the countryside. There, many people only watch the state television news channel, which has showed immigrants causing trouble in western European cities night after night.

The strongest opposition party in the new parliament is the formerly far-right Jobbik, which has recast its image as a more moderate nationalist force.

It campaigned on an anti-corruption agenda and urged higher wages to lure back hundreds of thousands of Hungarians who have left Hungary for western Europe.

Jobbik’s leader Gabor Vona said he would tender his resignation after the defeat.

“Jobbik’s goal, to win the elctions and force a change in government, was not achieved. Fidesz won. It won again,” he said.

The Socialists’ entire leadership also resigned.

Critics say Orban has put Hungary on an increasingly authoritarian path and his stance on immigration has fuelled xenophobia.

With a message that he stands for all Hungarians against foreign meddling, Orban tapped into feelings shared by many Hungarians who perceive threats to their national identity and feel they are treated as second-class citizens in the EU.

He seized the moment when on Jan. 12 2015, he said immigration into Europe should be largely halted after Paris attacks launched by Islamist extremists.

“We should not look at economic immigration as if it had any use, because it only brings trouble and threats to European people,” he told state television then. “Therefore, immigration must be stopped. That’s the Hungarian stance.”

In September 2015 he built a razor-wire fence on the Serbian border to keep out tens of thousands of migrants fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. Since then his government has enacted a series of laws to control migration, and his tough measures have been sharply criticised by the United Nations.

After casting his vote in a wealthy district of Budapest, he said he would stand up for Hungary’s interests.

Asked by journalists if he was fighting the European Union, Orban said: “The EU is not in Brussels. The EU is in Berlin, in Budapest, in Prague and in Bucharest.”

MIGRATION “LIKE RUST”

Orban’s strong win could boost other right-wing nationalists in Central Europe, in Poland and in neighbouring Austria, and expose cracks in the 28-nation EU.

Orban, 54, has curbed the powers of the constitutional court, increased control of the media and appointed loyalists to key positions.

He is credited with keeping the budget deficit under control, reducing unemployment and some of Hungary’s debt, and putting its economy on a growth track.

On Friday, at his closing campaign rally, he vowed to protect his nation from Muslim migrants, saying: “Migration is like rust that slowly but surely would consume Hungary.”

The anti-immigration campaign has gone down well with many of the roughly two million core voters of Fidesz.

Orban is expected to continue his economic policies, with income tax cuts and incentives to boost growth, analysts have said.

His business allies are expected to expand their economic domains. Businessmen close to Fidesz have acquired stakes in major industries like banking, energy, construction and tourism, profiting from EU funds.

Print Friendly
  • Douglas

    Good luck to him today in trying to bring about change within the EU , the self elected intransigent Eurocrats do not listen to the concerns of many EU Countries citizens and their tunnel vision will be their future failure.

    • Banjo

      Quite right ….. and a good many contributors to this site also think the Hungarian people don’t need listening to , or have the right to elect whichever government THEY decide will best represent them.

      • Kevin Ingham

        Democracy should be by the people for the people- what the EU is carving out is “democracy” by the politicians for the politicians.

        A new strain of “democracy” has emerged recently (ersatz democrats if you like) They only agree with democratic decisions when it suits them and they despise the majority when they don’t. It’s not very enlightened and indeed poles apart from being “liberal thinking”

        Their current “champion” ?- well that just has to be the EU

        • Banjo

          It’s amazing how many people , including several on these pages , start a comment with how important democracy is and how it must be protected , only to follow it up by describing how democracy must be ignored and what a bad thing it is. ( see several comments below ).

          This confusion is the inevitable outcome of attempting to use socialism as a political ideology. Socialism is a splendid idea , in its place , but attempting to run a country on it will have a similar effect to trying to run your car of cauliflower.

  • Muffin the Mule

    Hungary has seeminginly forgotten its past. EU should boot them out.

  • Veritas

    Hungary, under Viktor Orban, together with Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Rep. are moving Europe towards a very dangerous future.
    Democracy can’t be taken for granted and the rest of Europe and its democratic institutions, need to work hard to reverse this evil trend we now see in many former communist countries.

    • Kevin Ingham

      but this is democracy and how it works!!!!!!!! The people of Hungary have voted for a party that will reflect their concerns and send people to Brussels to argue their case. The Hungarian EU Commissioner will also reflect these concerns

      If the EU cannot accommodate democratic decisions it is the problem, not Orban. Euroscepticism is on the rise in the EU, simply because EU one size fit all policies are failing

      The common asylum policy was never designed to cope with the sheer numbers currently overwhelming it- but the EU is seemingly unwilling to change it !!! That is the danger, not Hungarian democracy

      • Paralimni

        I agree 100% the EU doesn’t like it when people vote against what they want

    • Martin Standage

      I fully agree and my fear is that too many people will only understand the writing on the wall when it is too late to do anything about it?

  • alexander reutersward

    Hungary, with high poverty and high corruption do the same as all incompetent leaders…

    They blame a third party..
    Example:
    Iran, north Korea blame USA
    Brexit blame Europe
    Arabs blame USA and Israel
    Israel blame Arabs

    They all build up a scary picture of how the enemy destroy their value, scaring the population and making them forget about their own problems.

    Sadly they don’t focus on improving the lives of their own population, and we will see the results in a few years time.

    • Kevin Ingham

      I don’t see where he is blaming a third party- he simply has objections to the Common Asylum Policy (which isn’t working very well in case you hadn’t noticed)

  • Alex

    Excellent victory for Viktor, the demise of the liberal progressives continues. Hungary, Italy, France, Germany, Austria – all EU countries who have demoted the left to being the little noisy nothings that they always were…..

    • Martin Standage

      A sad day for Hungary and also for peace and democracy in Europe!Even more despicable are people in other countries who support these neo-fascist despots!

    • Veritas

      So your vision is a far right totalitarian state.
      Viktor Orban is slowly dismantling all democratic institutions in Hungary so as to
      completely control the life of its citizens, including one sided propaganda that can’t be challenged.
      Hungary is going from a communist dictatorship to a far right facist dictatorship.
      To compare the development in Italy, France and Germany with Hungary, is a sign of political ignorance, clouded by a rigid perception of left wing parties.

      • Kevin Ingham

        The communist dictatorship in Hungary was there at the behest the Soviet Union who effectively ruled Hungary until 1991.

        Hungary values it’s sovereigntyand national identity and can spot an authoritarian dictatorship a mile off- which is why it and the EU are not getting on very well at the moment.

        As far as I am aware the elections in Hungary were held in perfectly democratic fashion- it’s a misconception and a misnomer to say we are looking at “a far right facist dictatorship”

        I have as much faith in the system than voted for Orban as the one that appointed Juncker

        • Veritas

          An absolut fundamental condition for a democratic society is a free press.
          For many years, this prerequisite doesn’t exist in Hungary (like in Poland).
          It’s also worth mentioning that since many years, any media outlet in Hungary has to follow the rules and instructions of a special institution, controlled by Fidesz.
          All local newspapers are controlled by the Government of Viktor Orban.
          A coincident maybe, that the election results clearly shows that Viktor Orban received a clear majority in the country side where people were fed with unchallenged Fidesz views.
          There are almost no opposition media outlets left in Hungary today. Therefore Viktor Orban and his party Fidesz could carry out their election campaign, more or less without any opposition.
          With a new, 2/3 majority in the parliament, Viktor Orban will continue to dismantle what’s left of the Hungarian, democratic institutions.
          If you have faith in a system like this, you don’t share my democratic values.

          • Kevin Ingham

            Do you really believe there is such a thing as a free and (possibly more relevant)
            a balanced press and a judicial system that is not politically influenced?

            For example you only receive EU funding if you actively promote the EU and much it’s budget is spent on little more than propaganda.The ECJ operates on the principle that anything that is necessary to promote ever greater integration is legal

            I have met a lot of Hungarians in my time- by and large they are well educated and more than capable of making up their own minds about what suits them best without being branded “far right fascists”

            • Veritas

              To compare the free press in democratic countries like Germany, France, Netherlands, UK, Scandinavia, USA etc with the present situation in Hungary and Poland, could only be suggested by a person believing too much in conspiracy theories and with an anti-EU agenda. Maybe a hard core Brexit and Nigel Farage supporter.
              As for your last para, I’m sure there were people presenting the same enlightenment about Germans in 1935.

              • Banjo

                A pro democracy agenda IS an anti EU agenda.
                You can’t support democracy AND the EU.

                Orban will have been elected because his citizens decided they like how he has run the country and how he intends to run it in the future. Their votes will be based on the policies set out in his manifesto.
                Which EU policies or manifesto did you vote for , how did you vote regarding any and all EU treaties ………. who did you want running the EU

              • Kevin Ingham

                Poland and Hungary are EU countries- they have passed all the EU Chapters for accession, they ARE democratically run and have conducted fair elections.

                Britain voted to have a referendum and voted to leave despite enormous pressure from the government and the media not to.

                Italy has elected a Euro-sceptic majority looking to do the same as Hungary has voted for. No accusations of judicial manipulation there for the simple fact the new representatives of Italy haven’t had the chance to do what their predecessors did

                As for the US?- did you watch the network channels presenters reaction to their election. They are meant to be impartial, but half of them were crying and spitting venom on air when they realised Trump was going to win.

                I have a theory. I think globalists have the most to gain by immigration chaos and dysfunctional currencies.

                They buy up media outlets, bombard ordinary people with propaganda, and some brainwashed/paid acolytes use social media and the judiciary to threaten them with prison or have them branded racist for simply expressing an alternative opinion.

                We see every democratic vote “trashed” by these people on all sorts of ridiculous grounds in the hope it will overturned, or go away if ignored sufficiently or delayed long enough

                I suspect the tide has turned , people have given the establishment a fair crack of the whip, have seen the failure of their policies and are demanding change- and when people demand change a properly functioning democracy provides it, and only a fool ignores it

      • Martin Standage

        What is most ironic and tragic is that countries such as Poland, Hungary etc. managed to escape from Soviet style dictatorships and decades of oppression in the early 1990’s,only to now become controlled by equally nasty and repressive far-right dictators whose techniques often resemble those of the Communist regimes!This is a very worrying precedent for anyone who values democracy and freedom and perhaps it is no co-incidence that Russia is once again controlled by an authoritarian regime which uses mafia-style methods of enforcement against dissenters!Perhaps we should all be asking ourselves WHY and HOW this has been allowed to happen???

        • Banjo

          Shouldn’t democracy extend to allowing people to vote for a authoritarian regime. You criticise the Hungarian version but support the EUs authoritarian regime ….. now that’s Ironic. You also say we should be worried for democracy , whilst you criticise a democratic vote.

          When people start to criticise and complain about democracy, we do need to worry. Democratic elections must be accepted, regardless of how odious we consider the result to be.

          • Martin Standage

            Orban has copied Putin in many ways by taking control of the media etc. thus making any effective opposition very difficult-no wonder Hungary was one of the few E.U.states that did not vote to expel any Russian diplomats over the Skripal affair!This is the path of creeping authoritarianism and is very dangerous because it establishes itself by stealth and is usually very difficult to remove,other than by force.

            • Kevin Ingham

              You’ve got that wrong- Hungary expelled one – same number as 8 other European states

              10 others never expelled any at all !!!!!!!!

              Hungary does not like Russia (for obvious reasons) and Hungarians do not want a return to those dark days of Soviet (or any other) total control

            • Banjo

              I completely agree with you. But Orban will be a lot easier to get ride of than the EU will be.

              The EU will , without doubt , go the same way as USSR , we can only hope that democracy and elections bring about its end , rather than military conflict.

      • Banjo

        The EUs vision is a totalitarian state. So if Orban has the same plan , shouldn’t the Hungarian people be allowed to choose which version they prefer.

        • Martin Standage

          I would rather live in almost other E.U. countries than in a place like Hungary under Orban!

          • Kevin Ingham

            I believe the EU is looking to crack down on “fake” news because this is apparently fuelling Eurosceptism !!!- can you explain to me the difference between what the EU is DEFINITELY going to do and what you allege Orban has done ?

          • Banjo

            So would I.
            In fact I’d far prefer to live in Cyprus , an EU country , than Britain , a soon to be none member.

            • Martin Standage

              Cyprus is no good to live in unless there is a solution to the Cyprus problem and I am talking from experience, believe you me!Britain has a lot of problems too,apart from increasing crime and poverty and lousy weather!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close