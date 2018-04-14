US, Britain, France launch air strikes in Syria (Updated)

A fighter jet prepares to land at RAF Akrotiri on Saturday morning

By Steve Holland and Tom Perry

US, British and French forces launched air strikes on Syria in response to a suspected poison gas attack that killed dozens of people, aiming to degrade its chemical weapons capabilities in the biggest intervention yet in the conflict by Western powers.

US President Donald Trump announced the military action from the White House, saying the three allies had “marshalled their righteous power against barbarism and brutality.”

As he spoke, explosions rocked Damascus.

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the strike as “limited and targeted” and said she had authorised the British action after intelligence indicated Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government was responsible for an attack using chemical weapons in Douma last Saturday.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the strikes had been limited so far to Syria’s chemical weapons facilities.

With more than 100 missiles fired from ships and manned aircraft, the allies struck three of Syria’s main chemical weapons facilities, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford said.

The targets included a Syrian centre in the greater Damascus area for the research, development, production and testing of chemical and biological weaponry as well as a chemical weapons storage facility near the city of Homs. A third target, also near Homs, contained both a chemical weapons equipment storage facility and a command post.

Mattis called the strikes a “one time shot,” but Trump raised the prospect of further strikes if Assad’s government again used chemical weapons.

“We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents,” the US president said in a televised address.

The Syrian conflict pits a complex myriad of parties against each other, with Russia and Iran giving Assad military and political help while fractured opposition forces have had varying levels of support at different times from the West, Arab states and Turkey.

The strikes risked raising tensions in an already combustible region, but appeared designed not to trigger a military response from Russia and Iran.

Nevertheless, Assad’s government and Russia responded angrily.

“Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences,” Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, said on Twitter.

Syrian state media said the attack would fail and called it a “flagrant violation of international law.”

Russia was likely to call for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the air strikes, lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov, the deputy head of Russia’s foreign affairs committee, was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying.

The strikes seemed unlikely to have much impact on the balance of power in Syria’s seven-year-old civil war, in which Assad’s government has steadily gained the upper hand against armed opponents since Russia intervened in 2015.

‘ABSORBED THE STRIKE’

At least six loud explosions were heard in Damascus and smoke was seen rising over the city, a Reuters witness said. A second witness said the Barzah district of Damascus had been hit in the strikes. Barzah is the location of a major Syrian scientific research centre.

A senior official in a regional alliance that backs Damascus told Reuters the Syrian government and its allies had “absorbed” the attack, and that targeted sites were evacuated days ago thanks to a warning from Russia.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the US-led attacks and said Washington and its allies would bear responsibility for the consequences in the region and beyond, state media reported.

State-controlled Syrian TV said Syrian air defences shot down 13 missiles fired in the attack. The Russian defence ministry said none of the rockets launched had entered zones where Russian air defecse systems are protecting military facilities in Tartus and Hmeimim.

The combined US, British and French assault appeared more intense than a similar strike Trump ordered almost exactly a year ago against a Syrian air base in retaliation for an earlier chemical weapons attack that Washington attributed to Assad.

At a Pentagon briefing, Dunford said the air strikes on Saturday were planned to minimise the risk of casualties among Russia’s forces in Syria.

May said the missile strike was designed to minimise any civilian casualties and was not an attempt to change the Syrian government. Britain’s defence ministry said initial indications were that the precision weapons and meticulous target planning had “resulted in a successful attack”.

Mattis acknowledged that the United States conducted the air strikes only with conclusive evidence that chlorine gas was used in the April 7 attack in Syria. Evidence that the nerve agent sarin also was used is inconclusive, he said.

Allegations of Assad’s chlorine use are frequent in Syria’s conflict, raising questions about whether Washington had lowered the threshold for military action in Syria by now deciding to strike after a chlorine gas attack.

Mattis, who US officials said had earlier warned in internal debates that too large an attack would risk confrontation with Russia, described the strikes as a one-off to dissuade Assad from “doing this again.”

But a US official familiar with the military planning said there could be more air strikes if the intelligence indicates that Assad has not stopped manufacturing, importing, storing or using chemical weapons, including weaponised chlorine.

The official acknowledged that could require a more sustained US air and naval presence in the region, as well as intensified satellite and other surveillance of Syria.

TRUMP STILL WANTS TO EXIT SYRIA

Trump has been leery of US military involvement in the Middle East, and is eager to withdraw roughly 2,000 troops who are in Syria as part of the battle against Islamic State militants.

The air strikes, however, risk dragging the United States further into Syria’s civil war, particularly if Russia, Iran and Assad opt to retaliate.

“America does not seek an indefinite presence in Syria, under no circumstances,” Trump said in his eight-minute address.

“The purpose of our actions tonight is to establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread and use of chemical weapons,” he said.

The US president, who has tried to build good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, had sharply critical words for Russia and Iran over their support of Assad.

“To Iran and to Russia, I ask, what kind of a nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men, women and children?” Trump said.

Last year, the United States fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the guided missile destroyers USS Porter and the USS Ross that struck the Shayrat air base.

The targets of that strike included Syrian aircraft, aircraft shelters, petroleum and logistical storage facilities, ammunition supply bunkers, air defence systems and radar. At the time, the Pentagon said that a fifth of Syria’s operational aircraft were either damaged or destroyed.

The US-led attack on Syria will be seen as limited if it is now over and there is no second round of strikes, said a senior official in the regional alliance that has supported Assad in the Syrian war.

“If it is finished, and there is no second round, it will be considered limited,” the official told Reuters.

  • NadavKatz

    We ought to also note, the entire EU & NATO stand behind this move by the US, UK & France. The multiple messages ought to be understood not only by the butcher of Syria, Bashar al-Assad, but also by his patrons of the Islamist warlords of Iran, the Islamist warlords of Hizballah, as well as Russia.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    No evidence is needed anymore because “we say he did it”, so we don’t need to wait for the results of the OPCW findings. Long live the principles of democracy and law.

    And what a weak response by Russia, based on a weak excuse: Russian defence ministry said that “no US or allied missiles had entered Russian air defence zones in Syria.” The response should have been immediate and proportionate to the psychopaths’ actions, incl. destroying the launch pads.

    • Banjo

      Perhaps Russia is too scared to attack the US , UK and France. 😀😀

      And the OPCW weren’t going to investigate who launched the attack , Russia and Syria wouldn’t allow that. They were only going to establish IF chemical weapons were used, that’s already been done.

  • Mist

    Will Turkey cancel the order for S-400? Were they deployed but were jammed?

    • HighTide

      The S-400 is a defensive weapon, and since Turkey was not attacked the question does not arise.

      • Mist

        They have placed an order and it might not work as a defensive weapon.

        • HighTide

          I suggest you acquaint yourself with the specification
          of the S-400

          • Mist

            Anti-aircraft missile system, designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, but the missiles still got through. Did they not deploy it or did they jam it?

  • Colin Evans

    What is going on in Syria is appalling and I do not think anyone would not agree with that statement. But, and this is a big worry to me, if Assad is removed who and what is going to replace him? My own view is that this has got nothing to do with us and we should keep well out. Leave them to sort out their own problems.

    • HighTide

      This is true. But the problem started much earlier with the breakup of Iraq, courtesy of the US, that created the IS and further division between Sunni and Shiites. All that spilled over into Syria and was compounded by domestic uprising in the wake of the Arab ‘spring’. The country was already a mess before the western intervention which made things worse.
      There is no easy way out since Russia will not give up her support of Assad, her guarantor for the Russian naval base on Syria’s coast.
      The Syrian situation seems the most complicated case of recent Middle East conflicts.

    • Banjo

      Doubtless your opinion would be different if you were a Syrian civilian in danger of becoming victim of chemical attack.

    • Neroli

      The purpose is not to intervene in the civil war or to remove Assad!

  • Vaso

    If anything Putin is guilty of not stopping the war in Syria! He had the power to negotiate peace and he did not! Why?

    • Neroli

      Another good comment Vaso! And totally agree with you. Why indeed

  • MountainMan

    One wonders why they could not wait for the report from OPCW, who were due to arrive today?

    • Banjo

      A legitimate question.

  • Neroli

    Wow!

  • Banjo

    A limited military response from the western world to a criminal attack on Syrian people by Assad. Hopefully it will have the effect of discouraging further use of chemical weapons , but even if it does , what impact will it have on the 7 year old war in Syria.

    President Trump addressed Russia and Iran asking what sort of country supports and associates itself with a brutal tyrant engaged in the murder of civilians. I’d ask commentators on these pages the same thing , as some on here have written in support of the dictator on these pages in the last day or so.

    • Neroli

      Wait for the reign of terror from the comments about to come!

      • Banjo

        I’m well prepared for them.

        • Neroli

          😉😉

    • GSP

      That’s rich from Trump.
      “What sort of country supports and associates itself with a brutal tyrant engaged in the murder of civilians”
      Has he forgotten Saudi? Supported and advised by US and knocking seven shades of crap out of Yemen?

      • Banjo

        Well I guess he must have.

        Although it’s worth asking why the world and the UN don’t see the actions of Saudi Arabia as the same as Assads. But then the Saudis don’t use chemical weapons just conventional ones. Assad has been using those weapons to kill civilians for 7 years now , around 3,000 of them and nobody seemed to mind till now.

        The message seems to be , killing civilians is tolerated , just don’t use chemical weapons to do it.

        • MountainMan

          Oil

          • Banjo

            Yes. It’s doubtful that anyone would even want an Islamic state if it didn’t contain oil fields , the Syrian Rebels wouldn’t be rebelling and the Syrian government wouldn’t care if they did , were it not for oil. And of course the western world wouldn’t notice any of them .

      • Bassam Madanat

        Don’t you dare mention the Saudis! They are so nice and cute, especially when you sell them $ 460 Billion worth of toys

    • Cemal Kasapoglu

      Are you talking serios??? US/UK/and Fra, is the countries whom creating and supporting Terrorists, for they own game’s, or I’ll be more blant for the favor’s of the Israel. what did they gained, other then being an Cowardly attack, Hit and Run.!!! How many civillians did they Kill???

      • Banjo

        Blah , blah , blah.

        • Cemal Kasapoglu

          please to meet you girl.!!!

    • Cyprus

      Mr Assad is trying to keep Syria together . Its the rebels who started this war backed by the west the list of casualties lies with them . Its they who hide amongst civilians its they who cut off the heads of people , carve out the hearts of people whilst still alive , throw people off buildings . I repeat its the REBELS who started this war and still carry it on , and are backed by the west .
      Mr Assad is no worse a dictator than any other arab leader in the region just look at Saudi Arabia and the west is in bed with them .

      • Banjo

        Yes that’s true enough , but you must ask yourself why . Why is what you say true , why did the rebels start the war , why does the west support them , why does Russia support Assad.

        You could be confusing rebels with ISIS regarding the cutting off of heads.

        • Cyprus

          There are multiple groups of rebels fighting in Syria all wanting there own system to be planted on Syria irrespective on what any other groups want all have a same trait they hide amongst civilians whilst fighting the government forces therefore civilians are being caught up in the war .

          • Banjo

            Well yes , but that what rebels are . A ramshackled group thrown together , they live in their homes not a military base. They are not so much hiding amongst civilians , they are living amongst civilians . They are civilians …… turned rebels.

            • Cyprus

              I tell you this IF Mr Assad falls Syria will see its death toll rise x 30 times it is now, as each group will want to impose its system on all others, they will be massacres by wiping out any one who does not support them until only their supporters are left . Mr Assad is trying to keep Syria together from been torn apart by different groups .

              • Banjo

                I agree that Assad is an evil , murderous dictator in a long line of evil , muderous dictators waiting to take over from him.
                It’s a sad day if you’ve to choose between evil dictators.

            • Cyprus

              And these ram shackled groups are capable of running a nation to cover every ones needs other than just their own ideology when they are already trying impose their way by force on the Government , I think only the naive think that , instead it will be a bloodbath , it will be a winner takes all .

      • Neroli

        Syrians started a peaceful demo against Assad and he opened fire on them!

