The secret life of flowers

A flowery and colourful exhibition of paintings opens its doors on Friday at Nicosia’s Gloria Gallery. Artist Georgia Michaelides Saad, who was born in Limassol and spent many years living in South Africa, will present Secretum Hortus (Secret Garden), a study of flowers.

“My primary theme is the exploration of natural forms, in particular, flowers. Flowers to me are representative of the microcosm in relation to the macrocosm, the finite as expressive of the infinite. I use the form of the flower as a fragment to imply that it is part of something which extends beyond the borders of the frame, which transcends the frame and attempts to evoke the infinite. I paint the flower in great detail and I enlarge it so as to transmit the feeling of awe and mystery which I experience before even the minutest forms of nature. The title Secretum Hortus refers to a secret world which is invisible and also infinite and hides behind the external appearance of the flower,” she said of the exhibition.

Saad has worked as an Art teacher at secondary school level in South Africa and Cyprus (1978 – 2017).

Her works can be found in the public collections of the Ministry of Education, the Municipal Art Gallery Nicosia and the Municipal Art Gallery, Limassol in Cyprus. Since 1976 she has participated in numerous group and solo exhibitions in South Africa, Cyprus, France and China. In 2017 she participated in the Beijing Biennale, The Silk Road and World’s Civilizations: The 7th Beijing International Art Biennale, China 2017 at the National Art Museum of China. Her participating painting Iris Bostrensis, Silk Road was chosen by the National Art Museum of China for their permanent collection. She is a member of the Cyprus Chamber of Fine Arts (EKATE).

Works by younger artists will, meanwhile, go on show at the Aigaia school of Art & Design as of Saturday, where work will be presented by children up to 12 years old. The exhibition is an annual event for Aigaia and is being held for the sixth year in a row.

It aims to cultivate the knowledge and the appreciation of the visitors towards the visual arts, especially the younger ones.

“We want to raise people’s awareness about the importance of cultural and aesthetic cultivation of people involved with the arts. Especially the cultivation of children within their creative worlds, which are still pure and immaculate,” the organisers explained.

“Visitors will have the chance to experience and discover the inexhaustible wealth of a child’s soul through the freedom of expression and creation. Visitors can admire paintings, craft, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, illustrations, installations, fashion design and accessories, studies of important artists and movements.”

Secretum Hortus

Solo exhibition by Georgia Michaelides Saad. Opens April 20 at 7.30pm until May 7. Gallery Gloria, 3 Zinonos Sozou Street, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 10.30pm-12.45pm and 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30pm-12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605

Art by students of Aigaia School of Art and Design

Opens April 21 at 6pm until May 6. Aigaia School of Art and Design, 81 Agion Omologition, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 10am-7pm, Saturday: 12pm-1pm and Sunday: 4pm-7pm. Tel: 22-445757