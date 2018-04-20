Swedish electronic music DJ Avicii found dead at age 28

April 20th, 2018 Europe, Life & Style, People, World 2 comments

Swedish electronic music DJ Avicii found dead at age 28

FILE PHOTO: Avicii accepts the favorite electronic dance music artist award at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Swedish DJ and record producer Avicii, known for his electronic music, was found dead on Friday in Muscat, Oman, his US publicist said.

Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, was 28.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th,” publicist Diana Baron said in a statement on Friday.

“The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time,” the statement added.

No cause of death was given and Baron said no further statements would be released.

 

Print Friendly
  • Douglas

    Beautiful part of the world but tragic to end your life there.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Fame, fortune, excessive drinking, and who knows what other excesses. So many members of the entertaining world sacrifice themselves on the altar of their own success, often way, way too early…

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close