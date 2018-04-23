Two women injured in Rottweiler attack in Paphos

April 23rd, 2018 Cyprus 15 comments

Two women injured in Rottweiler attack in Paphos

Two women had to be treated in the first aid department of Paphos hospital after they were attacked by Rottweilers while they were taking a walk on Sunday evening.

The women, a 79-year-old and her daughter, aged 45, were walking in the Pharos area of Paphos when they were attacked by the two dogs.

Initially the dogs set upon the elderly woman after they escaped their owner, who happened to be a relative of the women.

When the daughter tried to help her mother, who fell down, she was attacked as well.

The two injured women were taken by car to Paphos hospital where they were diagnosed with bites and scratches. The 79-year-old also sustained a head injury from the fall.

They are both still in hospital for further treatment.

The 40-year-old owner of the Rottweilers was charged and arrested because he did not control the animals.

Print Friendly
  • Mist

    I have never understood the need for a large attack/protection dog here in Cyprus or the rest of Europe, “watch dogs” which alerts the owner, small in size, companions, easily controlled fine, but large breeds ……..no.
    Africa / wilderness areas, yes on the farms for protection against wolves, jackals etc. Paphos a tourist resort?

  • kimberworth

    Why is there not a law to have these types of dogs muzzled, it would prevent this type of accident.

  • Cyprus

    All large powerful dogs need proper obedience training or the owner should not have them , and the lady who owns the dogs should not be taking them out in public places if she can not control them . Every dog owner knows how their dogs behave, so why take them out especially as a pair , she had no chance in controlling two of them at the same time, it takes two people to control two of their own large dogs out of their own grounds , as dogs like that breed go in defence mode when outside when only one owner is with them especially when approached by some one with another dog .

    • Bob Ellis

      The owners need training as well. Firstly they need common sense.

      • Troodia Spyrou Shiakallis

        You have said it right Bob – most people in Cyprus are stupid and ignorant regarding animal care and welfare… what will happen to those dogs now? So unfair that the dogs get punished as i’m sure they will certainly be

  • almostbroke

    Please hope that both make a full recovery , it’s an expensive hobby for the taxpayer holding several autopsies , including importing a pathologist from Greece , if any of the unfortunates should expire as a result of an attack !

  • Petra Dao

    again… this is the 5th time this happens. The goverment needs to put it self together and ban these dogs. You shouldnt be allowed to own such dangerous dogs exactly the same way that you shouldnt own explosives! They are time bombs!! DOGS ARE CRIMINALS

    • Jamie

      rubbish,,,, see my reply below

      • Petra Dao

        junk.. see my reply to you below

  • CM follower

    And hoped jailed and the dogs destroyed

    • Bystander

      what dogs got to do with it?

      • Neroli

        They attacked the women!! Normal dogs don’t do that

    • Jamie

      sorry but the the owner should be destroyed and the dogs given proper training,,
      in my experience no dog is born to be vicious or dangerous, with proper training and care they are man/womans best friend
      you only usually get dangerous dogs because the owner has trained them to be like that, its a case of look at me, arent i hard with my vicious dog,

      • Petra Dao

        rubbish. THESE DOGS SHOULD BE PUNISHED AND KILLED.. and all rottweiler should be BANNED

    • Troodia Spyrou Shiakallis

      No the dogs should not be destroyed, your mentality is astounding first thing is kill the dogs – typical… please don’t be so narrow minded

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close