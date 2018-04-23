Two women injured in Rottweiler attack in Paphos

Two women had to be treated in the first aid department of Paphos hospital after they were attacked by Rottweilers while they were taking a walk on Sunday evening.

The women, a 79-year-old and her daughter, aged 45, were walking in the Pharos area of Paphos when they were attacked by the two dogs.

Initially the dogs set upon the elderly woman after they escaped their owner, who happened to be a relative of the women.

When the daughter tried to help her mother, who fell down, she was attacked as well.

The two injured women were taken by car to Paphos hospital where they were diagnosed with bites and scratches. The 79-year-old also sustained a head injury from the fall.

They are both still in hospital for further treatment.

The 40-year-old owner of the Rottweilers was charged and arrested because he did not control the animals.