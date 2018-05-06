Electric car platform aims to help buyers

A new website has been launched (aimed mostly at UK owners, but with information that people interested in electric vehicles (EVs) may find informative) featuring expert advice and a peer reviews platform. It aims to enable electric car owners to share their real-life experiences with other EV buyers.

Electriccarexperts.com (ECE) is the first platform to offer peer reviews and forums to help answer real questions being asked of this fast-growing market sector. As well as reviews there are sections on government grants and cost savings, a basic guide to EVs and hybrid vehicles, a car charging guide and the forum.

Founder and editor Peter Hilton said: “The idea for ECE came from fulfilling a need. I wanted to find out more about electric cars and hybrid vehicles and was disappointed that I was unable to find real-life reviews from owners and users of the vehicles. Having done extensive research I decided that if potential buyers were to be encouraged to make the leap to an electric car then the most powerful way is through peer reviews. We aim to be the TripAdvisor of the Electric Vehicle world.”

Fellow founder and technical director Marie Kennedy says “although we are very excited to launch our responsive website and online community, we are even more excited about how the electric car market is growing so rapidly. We want to help it grow even faster by providing an opportunity for owners to share their experiences. It is important to remember that the true electric car experts are the owners, the people living day to day with this new type of car.”

With electric car news, reviews, useful guides and forums aimed at electric car owners and potential owners ElectricCarExperts.com provides a unique platform for sharing experiences and advice regarding electric and hybrid vehicles. Kennedy added that “ECE is a mobile first, feature rich platform with great interactive features. Members can add ratings and real-life reviews, comments, form interest groups, follow their peers and contribute in Forum Q & As.”

The electric and hybrid car market is expanding rapidly: in the UK it is the fastest growing sector of the market. In March 2018 the new vehicle registration of electric and hybrid cars was up 15.7% over the same period in 2017. Diesel sales suffered badly (down 37%) over the same period. At 5% of the UK car market – double that of December – EVs are responsible for a fundamental shift in the automotive market.

“Our research tells us that these early adaptor owners want to share their experience of this new EV technology with their peers,” says Hilton. “ECE gives them the perfect forum to share, we know that buyers are searching for EV reviews they can trust.”