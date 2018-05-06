One miner dead, three still missing after quake at Polish coal mine -mine owner

Rescue teams have confirmed the death of one Polish coal miner and can see another miner trapped after an earthquake, but three others are still missing, the chief executive of mine owner JSW, Daniel Ozon, said.

Ozon told reporters it will take a few hours for rescuers to reach the trapped miner that they can see. It was not clear if the miner was dead or alive.

The 3.4 magnitude quake hit the Borynia-Zofiowka-Jastrzebie coal mine on Saturday morning, initially trapping seven miners at a depth of about 900 metres (2,950 feet). Two miners were rescued on Saturday.

