Christodoulides in Brussels to attend Foreign Affairs Council

July 15th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Christodoulides in Brussels to attend Foreign Affairs Council

Nicos Christodoulides

The situation in Libya and the latest developments with regard to North Korea and the Eastern Partnership are expected to be discussed at the Foreign Affairs Council, taking place on Monday, July 16, in Brussels,  which will be attended by Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides.

According to an announcement, while in Brussels, Christodoulides will also have a tête-à-tête with Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as well as with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Moreover, the minister will be the key note speaker during an American Jewish Committee (AJC) working breakfast to talk about the “Geostrategic role of Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean: Regional Stability, Energy Security and the fight against Terrorism.”

He will also attend the EU – Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Ministerial Meeting, before returning to Cyprus on Tuesday, July 17.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close