A Minute with Andrea Morrelli Events Promoter

Where do you live?

I live in Paphos

Best childhood memory?

Watching the world go by while travelling on a train to Italy

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish?

Any good Cypriot Taverna – I like the whole ethos of fresh ingredients and home cooking

What food would you turn your nose up at?

Zaletina – a Cypriot gelatine and pork dish

What did you have for breakfast?

Toast with proper butter, eggs, yogurt with fruit, honey, muesli, cinnamon & coffee

Would you class yourself as a day or night person?

It really depends on the work; I don’t have a lot of choice as I have to adapt to the schedule; when I am working with any group, I must be there for set up and sound checks from midday, but then we don’t finish until after midnight.

What is your favourite night out?

Dinner & theatre

Best book ever read?

Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings for its epic use of the English language and the theme of profound unity amongst different creeds to destroy evil.

Favourite film of all time?

Peter Pan. He never grows-up!

Favourite holiday destination?

Italy. I love the food, scenery, music and people.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

None but my life is otherwise full of music; every group of musicians I bring in to Cyprus has their own charm – like the Brit Invasion boys in my picture, who were on island in June. Next up is Jersey Boys – a UK tribute group to The Four Seasons – in July and they have proven to be a great success with audiences here as in the rest of the world.

What is always in your fridge?

Pretty balanced actually – eggs, butter, bread, fruit, milk, cheese and… of course, beer.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling?

Countryside; I would love to live in Calabria in Italy. It’s the most beautiful place I have ever been too. I’d prefer a stone house with lots of land for my green fingers and small live stock. Solar powered and wind generator plus water pump. Basically a self sustaining eco friendly dwelling.

What is your greatest fear?

Reversing over a hill

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My Mum and Dad, I miss them

Tell me a joke

It’s raining in Paphos at the moment

