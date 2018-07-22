Japanese FM visiting to inaugurate first-ever embassy of Japan in Cyprus

Japanese state minister for foreign affairs Kazuyuki Nakane will be in Cyprus o Monday on an official visit during which he will meet his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Christodoulides.

At the meeting, which will take place at 5pm at the foreign ministry, the two are expected to discuss, among other things, bilateral relations and ways of strengthening them in fields such as trade, investment, tourism and crisis management. They will also discuss the Cyprus issue, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

At 6pm, they will sign a Memorandum of Cooperation for the assistance to and repatriation of citizens of both countries, in case of any crises.

Later, the Japanese foreign minister will be received by President Nicos Anastasiades.

The visit was described as “particularly important” by the presidential palace as Nakane visiting Cyprus comes within the framework of the inauguration of the first Japanese Embassy in Nicosia, which will take place Monday at 7.30pm in the presence of the president.

“The opening of the Japanese embassy is a development that offers significant new prospects for deepening cooperation with a country of crucial regional and international importance, such as Japan,” the palace said in a statement.