Apollon beaten by Lazio, Chelsea beat Paok

An early Luis Alberto goal and a late Ciro Immobile penalty gave Lazio a 2-1 triumph over Cypriots Apollon Limassol as the Europa League got underway on Thursday night, while their Group H rivals Marseille were beaten 2-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Elsewhere, a goal from Willian gave Chelsea a 1-0 win over Paok Salonika.

The Brazilian winger tucked in a pass from Ross Barkley after seven minutes to get the Blues’ European campaign up and running in Greece.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers twice came from behind to draw 2-2 away at Villarreal.

Carlos Bacca and Gerard Moreno twice had the hosts ahead but the Scottish side refused to buckle with Scott Arfield equalising first and then Kyle Lafferty scoring his maiden European goal.

In Chelsea’s group BATE of Belarus beat Hungarians MOL Vidi 2-0 while the other game in Rangers’ section saw Rapid Vienna defeat Spartak Moscow 2-0.

Ever Banega and Wissam Ben Yedder scored two apiece as Sevilla racked up a thumping 5-1 win over Standard Liege.

The Spaniards top Group J from Krasnodar after the Russian side downed Turkey’s Akhisarspor 1-0.

Dynamo Kiev were held 2-2 by Kazakhstan side FC Astana while an injury-time goal from Hatem Ben Arfa gave Rennes a 2-1 victory at home to Czech outfit FK Jablonec.

Group I saw Besiktas sink Norwegians Sarpsborg 08 3-1 and Genk beat Malmo 2-0.