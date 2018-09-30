Foreigner arrested at airport after house robbery

A 34-year-old foreign man was arrested at Larnaca airport on Saturday night in connection with a burglary and possession of stolen items.

According to the police, a 30-year-old from Ayia Napa reported that at around 7pm €5,100 in cash has been stolen from hi home.

At the scene police were given evidence against the 34-year-old who was known to the home owner and had even spent time at the house in question.

Shortly afterwards the 34-year-old was spotted at departures at Larnaca airport while a serach revealed he was carrying €2,010, GB£1,845 and goods worth €533.

He could not give a reasonable explanation for where the items came from and was arrested.

He reportedly admitted to the robbery during questioning and is expected to be presented before Famagusta District Court on Sunday for a remand order.