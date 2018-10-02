Bicommunal project aims to bring school kids together

Greek and Turkish Cypriot schoolchildren will come together in November as part of the 2018-2019 Imagine project to promote a culture of peace, the head of the bi-communal technical committee on education Michalinos Zembylas said on Tuesday.

The meetings will take place between primary and secondary students from both communities and are expected to begin at the start of November.

Zembylas added that that Imagine will be upgraded this year and children will be able to choose to have more bicommunal contacts and attend more bicommunal activities as well as activities of schoolchildren of their own community.

He said that for the first time, this year teachers will be able to attend courses on educational methods and activities promoting anti-racism education and education promoting peace and the implementation of human rights.

Participation in the project is voluntary both for schoolchildren (requiring the written consent of their parents/guardians) and for teachers.

The project is being held under the auspices of the technical committee on education and is implemented by the Association for Historical Dialogue and Research (AHDR) and the Home for Cooperation (H4C) at Ledra Palace in the Nicosia buffer zone.

Among other things, the project aims to tackle racism, discrimination and xenophobia, while promoting equality and tolerance.

A total of 2,000 schoolchildren and 200 teachers participated in the project during schoolyear 2017-2018.