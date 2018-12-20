Alleged car arsonists released on bail

PAPHOS district court decided on Thursday that two men aged 49 and 42, who were arrested the day before in connection with a case of arson, should be released on bail until their trial begins next year.

The trial has been scheduled for April 18 and both should appear at a police station three times a week.

Both suspects have put up €1,000 in, as well as a €20,000 personal guarantee each, and their names have been placed on the stop list, while their travel documents have been seized.

The suspects were arrested after evidence linked them to the arson of a car repair shop in Paphos on August 30, 2016.

Three cars were burnt, one of which was totally destroyed, while police found a flammable liquid substance on another. Two cars belonged to the workshop owner.

Police also found license plates in the car that was destroyed, which were later found to belong to a moped which had been reported as stolen.