Memorial service for Filipino victims of serial killer

A memorial service for the four Filipino victims of the self-confessed serial killer will be held on Saturday afternoon at the Russian church of Andrew the Apostle and all Saints in Episkopeio, in the Nicosia district.

According to chairperson of the Federation of Filipino Organisations of Cyprus, Ester Beatty, the Bishop of Tamasos Isaias offered to carry out the memorial because the village of Mitsero where most of the bodies of the victims were found, is under the Bishopric of Tamasos and Orini.

Father Barnabas Chrysanthou, the first ever Christian Orthodox clergyman of Greek Cypriot and Filipino extraction will also participate in the service. Father Barnabas serves as a priest at the Tamasos Bishopric.

The memorial for Maricar Valdez Arquiola, Marry Rose Tiburcio and her six-year-old daughter Sierra Graze Seucalliuc and Ariane Palanas Lozano will take place at 6.30pm.

The Bishopric will provide free bus transfers to the church in Episkopeio.

From Nicosia, buses will depart from outside the Nicosia Field Club located on Egypt street at 5.30 pm sharp. For bus seat reservations may call Gilda at 97 654649.

Those interested in attending from Limassol and Larnaca and would like to use the free bus service must contact promptly Marleia at 97 677928 for Limassol and Rose at 96 305438 for Larnaca to reserve a seat.