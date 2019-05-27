May 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Austrian lawmakers vote Kurz’s govt out of office

by Reuters News Service00
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz,

Austrian lawmakers voted conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s government out of office on Monday, passing a motion of no confidence days after it became a caretaker administration in the wake of a video sting scandal.

The motion was backed by lawmakers from the Social Democrats and the far-right Freedom Party, which was in coalition with Kurz until a week ago when its leader became embroiled in the video sting and stepped down. Kurz ended their alliance and led what was effectively a minority government.

Austria’s president must now appoint a chancellor to form a government that can garner parliament’s support until the next national election, expected to be held in September.

