June 28, 2019

House passes law to safeguard protected witnesses

By Lizzy Ioannidou00

Two significant amendments were approved by the plenum on Friday allowing courts to collect statements from protected witnesses in a different room than the courtroom where the suspect would be present.

The amendments to the violence in the family (prevention and protection of victims) law and to the protection of witnesses law, effectively assure that protected witnesses, including minors and victims of sexual abuse, do not come into contact with the suspects or perpetrators.

Until now, protected witnesses would testify before the court behind a curtain, but in the presence of the suspect.

