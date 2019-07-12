July 12, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Three jailed following drugs arrests

By Staff Reporter00

Three people were on Friday jailed for two years by the District Court of Paphos for the illegal possession and use of drugs and conspiracy to commit felony.

After monitoring by the police, the drugs unit YKAN proceeded to the arrest of the three, aged 23 and 31, on February 13.

Members of YKAN conducted an investigation in the home of one of the three in Paphos, where 34.3g of cannabis, two precision scales with traces of cannabis, and a sum of money was found.

Initially, the two 23-year-olds refused to admit that the substances found were theirs, but then admitted they were users of other substances.

 

Staff Reporter

