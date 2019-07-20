Lorry and hay cargo destroyed by fire in Paphos

A lorry transferring hay bales was completely destroyed on Friday night after it caught fire, police said on Saturday.

According to authorities, at approximately 8:30pm the fire broke out as the vehicle was moving in the Ayia Varvara area of Paphos, and the driver noticed it on time. He exited the vehicle and called the fire services immediately.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to extinguish the blaze before it could spread, authorities said.

The hay bales and truck were destroyed. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.