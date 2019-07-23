Police believe smashed crime ring after hotel thefts

Three people suspected of being members of a burglary ring were remanded for eight days on Tuesday

The three, two men aged 35 and 29 and a 27-year-old woman, all of whom are Romanian nationals, were arrested on Monday night

According to the deputy press officer of Limassol police Marinos Vasiliou, reports were filed last Friday by guests of a Limassol hotel who claimed that their rooms on the fifth floor had been burgled.

Police investigations found that the culprits had used an electric drill to break into the rooms and then the safes, taking a total of €15,500 in cash and jewellery.

Last Sunday, a similar report was filed to police by a Russian tourist, who said that his room at a Limassol beach hotel had also been broken into. A cash amount of €7,213 and a bag worth €2,000 were stolen.

Vasiliou said that police identified the main culprit as a 35-year-old man who checked into the hotels using fake IDs, staying for one night. All hotels were then notified of the thief targeting hotel guests.

On Monday night, the 35-year-old attempted to book a room for one night at a Limassol hotel, after which police were immediately called to the scene and the man was arrested.

The police searched his room and his personal belongings, finding burglary tools.

Meanwhile, police also spotted a couple, aged 29 and 27, moving suspiciously in the hotel. After securing evidence that linked the two to the 35-year-old, they too were arrested.

“We are convinced that this is a dismantling of a burglary ring which has come from abroad,” Vasiliou said, noting that a similar burglary took place in a hotel in the Oroklini area of Larnaca.

Upon his arrest, the 35-year-old admitted to four burglaries, while the remaining two suspects denied any involvement in the cases.