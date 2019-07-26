July 26, 2019

Alambra factory fire under control

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A fire that broke out at a candle factory in Alambra in the early hours of Friday morning was brought under control by the fire services. 

Video από τις προσπάθειες τελικών κατασβέσεων από την πρωινή κλήση της Πυροσβεστικής Υπηρεσίας για πυρκαγιά σε εργοστάσιο παραγωγής κεριών στην βιομηχανική περιοχή Αλάμπρας

Posted by Πυροσβεστική Υπηρεσία Κύπρου – Cyprus Fire Service on Thursday, 25 July 2019

The fire services reported the fire broke out at 4.20am and they responded with six fire trucks and 21 firefighters 

They managed to bring the fire under control before it could spread to a nearby factory. 

