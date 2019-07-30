Animal Party to visit port after complaints of cruelty to cats

The Animal Party said it would visit the new Limassol port on Wednesday to check the living conditions of stray cats living there are after complaints by volunteers they are no longer allowed to take them food and care for them.

The party said in an announcement that it has received serious complaints that the new port administration has forbidden some of the workers to feed the cats with some high-ranking officials even declaring they would exterminate the cats as they are carriers of disease.

The animal loving employees were also warned that the port grounds are now private and that should they continue feeding the cats they would suffer serious consequences.

According to the party some of the cats are locked in storage areas at the port and face starving to death since they have no access to food or water.

It also said that several cats have disappeared.

The party, that called on the competent state services to act promptly to find solutions for the protection of the animals.