Fires in Lara, Pelathousa out of control

Two fires in the areas of Lara and Pelathousa are out of control, the fire service said on Sunday afternoon.

According to the department, the fire in Lara broke out at about 2.25pm while five minutes later a second fire broke out in the community of Pelathousa.

Fire engines and helicopters are fighting the blazes but strong winds are making the job difficult.

Four helicopters belonging to the fire service are working on the Lara fire as it the bigger of the two.

The public has been asked to stay away from the area.

Three fire engines are being used to try and put out the Pelathousa fire.

The fires have destroyed weeds and wild plants in both areas.

The causes of the fires are expected to be examined at a later stage.

Due to the seriousness of the Lara fire the Forestry Department has put the Ikaros emergency plan into action.