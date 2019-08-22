Three arrests after man stopped with 9kg cocaine

Police arrested three people after they found one of them in possession of nearly nine kilos of cocaine in Limassol on Wednesday afternoon.

Following a tip off, members of the drug squad stopped a 48-year-old man on a motorbike.

They found he was holding a box with eight packages wrapped in tape which contained 8.835 kilos of cocaine.

He was arrested and his home was searched. Various items were seized to facilitate investigations.

Another two people, a 38-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, were arrested in connection with the case.

In the couple’s house, officers found three cannabis plants between 1.30 and 1.80 metres high.