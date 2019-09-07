September 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Kyriakides expected to take on EU’s health and food safety portfolio

By Evie Andreou00
Stella Kyriakidou

Disy MP Stella Kyriakides who was chosen by President Nicos Anastasiades as Cyprus’ new commissioner in the EU is expected to be assigned the portfolio for Health and Food Safety, reports said on Saturday.

Kyriakides is replacing Christos Stylianides who was Cyprus’ commissioner since 2014. He currently has the post of Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, Kyriakides is expected to be assigned as Commissioner for Health and Food Safety. The current post is held by Lithuania’s Vytenis Andriukaitis. The portfolio is responsible for matters of public health, food safety, animal health and plant health.

Although it is not expected for anything to change, there might be some small last-minute changes to the assignment of the portfolios by Tuesday when European Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen will present her proposed College of Commissioners, CNA reported.

Kyriakides was elected President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe following the resignation of Pedro Agramunt (Spain, EPP/CD) on October 6, 2017, and remained in office until January 2018.  She was the 30th President of PACE since 1949, the first Cypriot, and the third woman to take up the post.

Following Kyriakides move to her position in Brussels, her seat at the parliament will be given to Savia Orphanidou, who is the second in line to receive the post.

Orphanidou currently works at the finance ministry as an official and is a member of Disy.

