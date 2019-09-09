Parents of private school students praise university acceptance of international exams

The parents of private school students said on Monday that it was wrong that students with international qualifications should be denied entry at state universities.

“It is unfair to keep the Pancyprian exams as an entry requirement for state universities after the legal service cleared their decision to accept students with international examinations,” said Michalis Miltiades, the president of the Parents’ Association of Private School Students told a press conference on Monday.

The association was responding to the ongoing battle with the teaching unions who have strongly opposed the decision by two state universities (UCY and Tepak) to invite private school graduates to apply for any remaining vacant places using the results of their international exams such as A levels.

Until now, only students who had taken the Pancyprian exams, the state examinations which students take in their final year, could apply to state universities of Cyprus or Greece.

The unions have questioned the legality of the universities’ decision but last Friday the state Legal Service said it was perfectly legal.

Mitliades congratulated both universities for establishing clear and legal academic criteria for their admissions.

Miltiades praised the Pancyprian examinations as an evaluation method for state school students but added that it was unfair these covered all the places in the universities. He pointed out that the attorney general had also confirmed the universities can accept international exams as a legitimate and sufficient admission criterion for any vacant places.

“International examinations examine the material that it is approved by the ministry of education to be taught in private schools. They are a reliable way to select the best candidates for any universities,” he said.